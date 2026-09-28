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Swedish opposition leader Andersson says she cannot form government in current situation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Politics Europe Government Elections

Swedish Opposition Leader Magdalena Andersson Unable to Form Government

Political Developments Following the Swedish Election

Andersson's Announcement

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swedish Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson said on Monday she would tell the speaker of parliament that she was unable to form a government in the current situation, after an election earlier this month gave her centre-left bloc a narrow majority.  

Left Party's Decision and Its Impact

Her decision came after the Left Party said over the weekend it would back a candidate for parliament speaker from the rival Moderate party, which Andersson said undercut her attempt to build a government.

Press Conference Statement

"Of course, I take the Left Party's message seriously, and based on that and the conversations I have had, I can conclude that there is currently no possibility for me to form a government," she told a press conference.

Election Results and Next Steps

Centre-Left Bloc's Narrow Majority

The centre-left won 176 seats to 173 seats for the incumbent right bloc in a vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's promise to form a coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats. 

Speaker's Role in Government Formation

The speaker will now decide who to hand the task to seek to secure backing for a government, potentially Kristersson. 

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • The election result was extremely tight — centre‑left’s 176 seats barely over the right‑wing bloc’s 173 seats in a 349‑seat Riksdag (internazionale.it).
  • The Left Party’s backing of Moderate-backed Speaker Andreas Norlén eroded Andersson’s coalition prospects, prompting her to concede she cannot form a government in the current situation (newsminimalist.com).
  • With Andersson stepping aside, the Riksdag Speaker must now choose another candidate for forming a government—potentially Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who remains a contender (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can't Magdalena Andersson form a government?
The Left Party decided to back a rival candidate for parliament speaker, undercutting Andersson's attempt to build a government.
Who may attempt to form the next Swedish government?
After Andersson's announcement, the speaker of parliament may ask Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate party to form a government.
What role did the Left Party play in the government formation?
The Left Party's support for the rival Moderate party's candidate for speaker prevented Andersson from forming a government.
What is the next step in the Swedish government formation process?
The speaker of parliament will decide who will be tasked with forming a new government following Andersson's decision.

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