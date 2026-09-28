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Headlines

Russia says it hit cargo vessels bound for Ukraine, telecoms infrastructure in Kyiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Russia Ukraine

Russia Strikes Cargo Vessels Bound for Ukraine and Kyiv Telecoms Infrastructure

Russian Military Actions and Impact on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Overview of Russian Strikes

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday its forces had struck fuel and telecommunications infrastructure in Kyiv, as well as several cargo vessels that it alleged were supplying the Ukrainian military.

Details of Cargo Vessel Strikes

The ministry said the Russian strikes hit three cargo vessels bound for Odesa and another cargo vessel in the port of Chornomorsk. A ship repair facility in the port of Izmail was also struck, it added.

Telecommunications and Data Centre Attacks

The ministry said several data centres in Kyiv were hit in overnight and daytime attacks.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's reports.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The attacks further undermine Ukraine’s export infrastructure, targeting multiple ports (Odesa, Chornomorsk, Izmail) critical for grain and fuel shipments, compounding earlier strikes that slashed exports by up to 76 % and are costing Kyiv an estimated $70 million per day in export revenue (cfr.org).
  • Telecom targets in Kyiv—ranging from data centres to the headquarters of major mobile operators like Kyivstar and Vodafone—reflect a strategy to disrupt communications and civilian resiliency, with past strikes impacting services for roughly 100,000 households (kyivindependent.com).
  • Continued strikes on vessels and maritime infrastructure reinforce Russia’s broader coercive campaign to throttle Ukraine’s economic lifelines, especially maritime export routes, amid persistent disruptions in port operations and shipping traffic (osw.waw.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets did Russia claim to hit in Ukraine?
Russia's Defence Ministry said they struck fuel and telecommunications infrastructure in Kyiv and several cargo vessels bound for Ukrainian ports.
Which Ukrainian ports were reportedly attacked?
The ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Izmail were reported to have been attacked by Russian forces.
How many cargo vessels did Russia claim to attack?
Russia claimed to have struck three cargo vessels bound for Odesa and another in Chornomorsk.
Were the alleged Russian attacks independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the Russian Defence Ministry's reports of the attacks.
What other infrastructure was targeted in Kyiv?
Russian strikes reportedly targeted several data centres and telecom infrastructure in Kyiv.

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