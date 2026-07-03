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India's HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal with European firm - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal with European firm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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HCLTech Clinches $1.14 Billion European AI Deal, Driving IT Index Gains

HCLTech's Landmark Deal and Market Impact

BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - India's HCLTech has won a $1.14 billion deal with a major European firm, the software services exporter said on Friday.

Market Reaction

HCLTech's shares opened 4.6% higher on Friday after the announcement, boosting gains on the Nifty IT index, which was up 2.5%.

Deal Highlights

Key Details of the Agreement

Here are some details:

AI-Driven Transformation

• The deal will help HCLTech establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage the client's global digital workplace and enterprise networks, the company said.

Duration and Extension

• The deal will last for four-and-a-half years, and is extendable by another five years, it added, without providing further details about the European firm.

New Business Opportunity

• This is entirely new business for the company, HCLTech said, and not from an existing client or a deal renewal.

Financial Outlook

• HCLTech, which will report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 on July 13, has forecast revenue growth of 1%-4% for the year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Haripriya Suresh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal is entirely new business for HCLTech, not a renewal or expansion of an existing client relationship. The initial term spans mid‑2026 to end‑2021, with a potential five‑year extension, providing significant long‑term revenue visibility. (moneycontrol.com)
  • The contract underscores strong enterprise demand for AI‑led transformation, as clients shift from pilot projects to embedding AI into core infrastructure and digital workplace operations. (moneycontrol.com)
  • This win bolsters HCLTech’s deal pipeline ahead of its Q1 FY27 results, and complements recent AI initiatives—including its strategic investment in Sarvam AI and new partnerships such as with Finnish firm Neste—positioning the company strongly in AI‑enabled services. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the deal HCLTech won?
HCLTech won a $1.14 billion deal with a major European firm.
What will HCLTech provide under the new deal?
HCLTech will establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage the client's global digital workplace and enterprise networks.
How long is the HCLTech deal expected to last?
The deal will last for four-and-a-half years and can be extended by another five years.
Was the deal signed with an existing client?
No, this is entirely new business for HCLTech and not from an existing client.
How did HCLTech shares react to the deal announcement?
HCLTech shares opened 4.6% higher following the announcement, boosting the Nifty IT index.

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