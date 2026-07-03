HCLTech Clinches $1.14 Billion European AI Deal, Driving IT Index Gains

HCLTech's Landmark Deal and Market Impact

BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - India's HCLTech has won a $1.14 billion deal with a major European firm, the software services exporter said on Friday.

Market Reaction

HCLTech's shares opened 4.6% higher on Friday after the announcement, boosting gains on the Nifty IT index, which was up 2.5%.

Deal Highlights

Key Details of the Agreement

Here are some details:

AI-Driven Transformation

• The deal will help HCLTech establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage the client's global digital workplace and enterprise networks, the company said.

Duration and Extension

• The deal will last for four-and-a-half years, and is extendable by another five years, it added, without providing further details about the European firm.

New Business Opportunity

• This is entirely new business for the company, HCLTech said, and not from an existing client or a deal renewal.

Financial Outlook

• HCLTech, which will report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 on July 13, has forecast revenue growth of 1%-4% for the year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Haripriya Suresh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)