GBAF Logo
Morning Bid: Stocks shake it off - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: Stocks shake it off

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Stocks global economy

Stocks Rebound as Asian PMI Growth and U.S. Job Data Support Global Markets

Market Overview and Key Drivers

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Gregor Stuart Hunter

Global Equities Performance

Global equities are heading for their best week since early May as renewed signs of expansion in Asian activity gauges on Friday helped lift stocks out of their mid-week doldrums.

The MSCI All-Country World Index is up 1.7% for the week after Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for China, Japan, Australia and Singapore released on Friday indicated solid expansion across the region.

Impact of U.S. Jobs Report

That helped cement gains after Thursday's lukewarm U.S. jobs report poured cold water on the prospect of an imminent rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Asian Markets and Tech Sector Movements

After a choppy start as tech hardware stocks fell in sympathy with battered chipmakers in the U.S. session, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1% to snap a two-day losing streak as South Korea's Kospi led gains.

AI Developments and Market Sentiment

Investors shrugged off signs from Silicon Valley that the agentic AI future may be further off than first thought when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged shortcomings in the company's sweeping restructuring at an internal town hall on Thursday.

He said AI agents had not progressed as quickly as he had expected, according to a recording heard by Reuters.

European and U.S. Market Futures

In early European trades, pan-region futures were up 0.3%, German DAX futures gained 0.5% and FTSE futures were 0.2% higher. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.3%.

Currency Movements

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was flat at 161.125 yen, with the greenback giving up gains as market liquidity was thinned by a U.S. holiday on Friday and traders remained on watch for intervention.

Other Market Influences

Pop Culture and Market Distractions

In the meantime, fans counting the hours until pop megastar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce tie the knot at New York's Madison Square Garden may have to console themselves after the New York Post's Page Six reported on Thursday they may have already married in secret.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Economic Data Releases

• France: Industrial Output for May, S&P Services PMI for June

• Germany: S&P Services PMI for June

• Euro zone: S&P Services Final PMI for June

• UK: S&P Global Services PMI for June

Debt Auctions

• UK: 1-month, 3-month and 6-month government debt

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI All‑Country World Index up 1.7% this week, on pace for best performance since early May, driven by renewed regional expansion signals via Asian PMIs. (troweprice.com)
  • Asia‑Pacific shares (ex‑Japan) rose ~1.3% on Friday after PMI data showed broadening services and manufacturing activity across China, Japan and Southeast Asia; South Korea’s Kospi led gains. (marketscreener.com)
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged in an internal town‑hall that AI agent development hasn’t “accelerated in the way we expected” over the past four months, tempering optimism despite heavy AI infrastructure spending. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What lifted global stocks this week?
Renewed signs of expansion in Asian activity, highlighted by positive PMI data from China, Japan, Australia, and Singapore, boosted global equities.
How did European markets start the day?
European market futures opened higher, with German DAX futures up 0.5%, FTSE futures up 0.2%, and pan-region futures rising 0.3%.
Which Asian stock indices contributed to the rally?
MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.1%, with South Korea's Kospi leading the gains.
How did the U.S. jobs report affect markets?
A lukewarm U.S. jobs report diminished the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, supporting positive sentiment in the markets.
What economic data releases are influencing European markets today?
Key releases include France’s Industrial Output for May, S&P Services PMI for Germany, the Euro zone, and the UK, as well as UK government debt auctions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort

Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort

Image for BHP workers approve Pilbara labour deal, unions cite lingering concerns

BHP workers approve Pilbara labour deal, unions cite lingering concerns

Image for India's HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal with European firm

India's HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal with European firm

Image for Dutch military invests millions in drone software platform

Dutch military invests millions in drone software platform

Image for Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion

Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion

Image for Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities

Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil up slightly ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold
Oil up slightly ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold
Image for Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets
Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets
Image for Asian markets choppy as US jobs data douse Fed rate hike bets
Asian markets choppy as US jobs data douse Fed rate hike bets
Image for China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip
China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip
Image for Brazil implements new regulations for meat exports to EU, Globo Rural reports
Brazil implements new regulations for meat exports to EU, Globo Rural reports
Image for Britain scraps planning consultation requirement to speed major infrastructure projects
Britain scraps planning consultation requirement to speed major infrastructure projects
Image for Trading Day: Chips are down, and so are payrolls
Trading Day: Chips are down, and so are payrolls
Image for Lockheed Martin leads race for Advent's Ultra Maritime in $3.5 billion deal, FT reports
Lockheed Martin leads race for Advent's Ultra Maritime in $3.5 billion deal, FT reports
Image for Exclusive-Zuckerberg says AI agent development going slower than expected
Exclusive-Zuckerberg says AI agent development going slower than expected
Image for ElevenLabs explores employee stock sale at $22 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports
ElevenLabs explores employee stock sale at $22 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister
UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister
Image for Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations
Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations
View All Finance Posts