Stocks Rebound as Asian PMI Growth and U.S. Job Data Support Global Markets

Market Overview and Key Drivers

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Gregor Stuart Hunter

Global Equities Performance

Global equities are heading for their best week since early May as renewed signs of expansion in Asian activity gauges on Friday helped lift stocks out of their mid-week doldrums.

The MSCI All-Country World Index is up 1.7% for the week after Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for China, Japan, Australia and Singapore released on Friday indicated solid expansion across the region.

Impact of U.S. Jobs Report

That helped cement gains after Thursday's lukewarm U.S. jobs report poured cold water on the prospect of an imminent rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Asian Markets and Tech Sector Movements

After a choppy start as tech hardware stocks fell in sympathy with battered chipmakers in the U.S. session, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1% to snap a two-day losing streak as South Korea's Kospi led gains.

AI Developments and Market Sentiment

Investors shrugged off signs from Silicon Valley that the agentic AI future may be further off than first thought when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged shortcomings in the company's sweeping restructuring at an internal town hall on Thursday.

He said AI agents had not progressed as quickly as he had expected, according to a recording heard by Reuters.

European and U.S. Market Futures

In early European trades, pan-region futures were up 0.3%, German DAX futures gained 0.5% and FTSE futures were 0.2% higher. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.3%.

Currency Movements

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was flat at 161.125 yen, with the greenback giving up gains as market liquidity was thinned by a U.S. holiday on Friday and traders remained on watch for intervention.

Other Market Influences

Pop Culture and Market Distractions

In the meantime, fans counting the hours until pop megastar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce tie the knot at New York's Madison Square Garden may have to console themselves after the New York Post's Page Six reported on Thursday they may have already married in secret.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Economic Data Releases

• France: Industrial Output for May, S&P Services PMI for June

• Germany: S&P Services PMI for June

• Euro zone: S&P Services Final PMI for June

• UK: S&P Global Services PMI for June

Debt Auctions

• UK: 1-month, 3-month and 6-month government debt

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Jamie Freed)