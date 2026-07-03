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Finance

Dutch military invests millions in drone software platform

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Dutch Military Invests Millions in Unified Drone Software Platform Partnership

Overview of the Dutch Military and Intelic Drone Software Collaboration

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - The Dutch military will invest tens of millions of euros in a three-year partnership with Dutch defence technology company Intelic to develop drone software, the two sides said on Friday.

Goals of the Partnership

The Dutch Defence Ministry and Intelic said they aimed to create a common software platform that would allow unmanned systems from different manufacturers to operate together.

Importance of Software in Modern Warfare

"Ukraine teaches us that not only the hardware, but also the software is of great importance," junior defence minister Derk Boswijk said.

Benefits of Unified Drone Systems

"Making different drone systems work together makes the fight easier."

Technological Foundation and Industry Context

Intelic's NEXUS Command-and-Control Software

The partnership will build on Intelic's NEXUS command-and-control software, which the company said has been used on the battlefield in Ukraine since last year.

Growth of the European Drone Industry

"Europe now has more than 700 drone manufacturers, and that number continues to grow," Intelic CEO Maurits Korthals Altes said.

Challenges for Defence Organisations

"For defence organisations, the challenge is no longer access to technology, but ensuring those technologies can operate together."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Netherlands is funding a partnership with Intelic to create a unified drone software platform, leveraging their NEXUS system already deployed in Ukraine.
  • The initiative targets interoperability among diverse drone manufacturers—addressing a long‑standing challenge in European defence procurement.
  • Intelic’s broader BASE marketplace is expanding, linking dozens of European drone makers and streamlining procurement for defence organizations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Dutch military's investment in drone software?
The Dutch military aims to develop a common software platform enabling unmanned systems from different manufacturers to operate together.
Who is the Dutch military partnering with for the drone software project?
The Dutch Defence Ministry is partnering with Dutch defence technology company Intelic.
How much is being invested in the drone software partnership?
The Dutch military will invest tens of millions of euros over three years.
What technology will the partnership build upon?
The partnership will build on Intelic's NEXUS command-and-control software, used in Ukraine since last year.
Why is software integration important for modern military drone systems?
Integration ensures different drone systems can work together, which simplifies operations and enhances effectiveness in conflicts.

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