How Offices Are Working Towards Sustainability

Sustainability is becoming an important part of modern office design. Businesses are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact, save energy, save costs and create healthier places for employees to work.
From energy-efficient lighting to sustainable materials, offices are making changes to how they are designed, built and managed. These improvements can help reduce waste, lower running costs and support environmental goals.
This article draws on commentary from Joe Gillam, the co-founder of office design company, Soul Spaces, who shares his insights on how offices are becoming more sustainable.
Improving Energy Efficiency
Many offices are reducing energy use by replacing traditional lighting with LED lights, which use less electricity and last longer. Motion sensors can also switch lights off automatically when rooms are empty.
Smart heating and cooling systems help control temperatures based on how spaces are being used. Some businesses are also installing solar panels to generate renewable electricity and reduce their reliance on the grid.
Choosing Sustainable Materials
The materials used in office fit-outs can have a significant impact on the environment. Businesses are increasingly choosing recycled flooring, reclaimed wood and furniture made from sustainable materials.
Selecting paints and finishes tested for low emissions, alongside adequate ventilation, can help manage indoor air quality. A low-VOC label alone does not establish that a product is less harmful.
Making thoughtful material choices helps reduce the environmental impact of office refurbishments without compromising on quality or design.
Reusing Furniture and Existing Spaces
Rather than replacing everything during an office refurbishment, businesses are finding ways to reuse existing furniture and fittings.
Desks, chairs and storage units can often be repaired, refurbished or adapted to suit a new layout. Keeping existing floors, walls and ceilings where possible can also reduce construction waste and save money.
This approach helps extend the life of existing materials and reduces the need to buy new products.
Reducing Waste
Waste reduction is another important part of a sustainable office. Many businesses provide recycling points for paper, cardboard, plastic and glass, while some also separate food waste.
Offices are reducing paper use by switching to digital documents, online meetings and electronic signatures. Employees are also encouraged to use reusable cups, bottles and food containers.
During fit-outs, careful planning and ordering can help prevent excess materials from going to waste.
Making Better Use of Natural Light
Natural light can make offices feel brighter and more welcoming while reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day.
Designers are using open layouts, glass partitions and carefully positioned desks to allow daylight to reach more areas of the workspace.
Blinds and shading can help manage glare and prevent rooms from becoming too warm, making the office more comfortable for employees.
Bringing Nature into the Workplace
Plants, living walls and natural materials are becoming more common in modern offices. This approach, known as biophilic design, brings elements of nature into the working environment.
Indoor plants and views of greenery can help create a more pleasant workspace. While plants alone do not make an office sustainable, they can support a wider approach to employee wellbeing and thoughtful design.
Improving Water Efficiency
Offices are installing water-efficient taps, toilets and sensor-controlled fittings to reduce unnecessary water use.
Regular maintenance helps identify leaks before they waste large amounts of water. Some buildings also collect rainwater for suitable uses, such as watering plants and maintaining outdoor spaces.
These changes can help businesses reduce water consumption and running costs.
Encouraging Sustainable Travel
Businesses are encouraging employees to travel more sustainably by providing bicycle storage, showers and electric vehicle charging points.
Some employers also support public transport, car-sharing and hybrid working to reduce unnecessary journeys.
Offering practical alternatives makes it easier for employees to make greener travel choices.
Creating a More Sustainable Future
Sustainable offices are built on a combination of good design, efficient technology and everyday habits.
By reducing waste, reusing materials, saving energy and choosing sustainable solutions, businesses can create workspaces that benefit both employees and the environment.
Planning sustainability from the beginning of an office fit-out can also help businesses manage costs and make better long-term decisions.
Ultimately, a sustainable office is about more than appearance. It is about using resources wisely, supporting employees and creating a workplace that is ready for the future.