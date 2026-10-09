How Business Loan Interest Rates Affect the Cost of Funding Growth

Understand how interest, fees and repayment periods affect the cost of business borrowing.
Business growth may require funding for a new location, machinery, inventory, technology, or working capital. When you borrow for these needs, the interest rate becomes part of the total cost of that expansion.
A lower interest rate can help keep the EMI and total interest outgo manageable, leaving more of the business's cash flow available for day-to-day operations and future expansion.
The approved interest rate depends on the applicant, the loan structure and the lender’s assessment. Published product ranges provide context, but the written offer determines the terms available to a particular business.
Why the business loan interest rate matters when funding growth
When a business borrows for expansion, the business loan interest rates paid becomes an additional cost attached to that investment. For example, if you borrow to install a new production line, the business must generate enough additional cash flow to cover the EMI while still meeting regular expenses such as salaries, supplier payments, rent, and working capital requirements.
A higher rate increases the EMI and the overall interest paid over the tenure. A lower rate can reduce this cost, provided the loan amount and tenure stay unchanged. However, the lowest possible EMI should not be the only objective. A longer tenure can lower monthly repayments but may increase the total interest paid. The right structure should balance monthly affordability with the overall borrowing cost.
Interest is also not the only cost. The fees and charges below should be factored in before you compare offers.
Fees and charges beyond interest
Interest alone does not represent the total cost of a loan. As a lender example, Bajaj Finance’s published business-loan terms list annual interest rates of 14%–23.50% and the following charges. Product information was checked on 1 October 2026 and is subject to change:
● Processing fees: up to 4.72% of the loan amount, inclusive of applicable taxes.
● Prepayment charges: may apply to early repayment, depending on the facility and applicable terms and rules.
● Penal charges: may apply to delayed or missed payments, subject to the applicable terms.
● Stamp duty: payable as applicable under state laws.
● Flexi charges: an upfront facility charge and annual maintenance charges may apply to Flexi variants. Confirm the amounts and calculation basis for the selected variant.
Check the loan agreement and the Key Facts Statement (KFS) before accepting an offer. The RBI’s Key Facts Statement circular applies to applicable retail and MSME term loans from regulated entities, including new loans sanctioned on or after 1 October 2024. It requires an annual percentage rate (APR) computation sheet and an amortisation schedule showing repayments across the tenure. APR includes interest and associated charges, providing a broader measure of cost than the headline interest rate. These requirements should not be presented as applying identically to every business-credit facility.
What determines your business loan interest rate
● Credit score: A stronger score can support a lender’s assessment, but does not guarantee approval or a particular rate. TransUnion CIBIL’s credit-score explanation describes the score as a summary of an individual’s credit history, ranging from 300 to 900. The score should be considered alongside the underlying report and the business’s repayment capacity.
● Business vintage and profile: Eligibility and underwriting requirements vary by lender. The operating history, financial records, turnover and profitability can inform the assessment, but do not guarantee a particular offer.
● Loan amount and tenure may influence the offer, but a shorter tenure does not necessarily mean a lower interest rate.
● Existing obligations: Current loan repayments and other recurring commitments affect the cash flow available to service additional debt.
How much difference can the interest rate make
Consider a business borrowing Rs. 15 lakh for 48 months. The illustration below shows how the EMI and total interest change when the loan amount and tenure remain the same but the interest rate changes.
|Interest rate
|Approx. EMI for 48 months
|Approx. total interest payable
|14% p.a.
|₹40,990
|₹4.7 lakh
|18% p.a.
|₹44,063
|₹6.1 lakh
This illustration assumes a standard monthly reducing-balance loan with a constant annual rate divided by 12 and 48 equal monthly repayments. Figures are approximate and exclude processing fees, taxes on charges and other applicable costs. They do not represent APR; the lender’s repayment schedule may differ because of payment dates and rounding.
In this illustration, a four percentage-point difference increases both the monthly repayment and total borrowing cost. The exact EMI applicable to you will depend on your sanctioned loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure.
Steps that can help you qualify for a better business loan interest rate
You cannot guarantee a particular interest rate, but a stronger credit and business profile can support your loan assessment. Before applying, consider these steps:
● Maintain a healthy CIBIL Score: Check your credit report regularly, pay existing EMIs and credit dues on time, and correct any reporting errors before applying.
● Build a consistent repayment record: Timely repayment of existing loans and credit facilities can demonstrate responsible credit management.
● Keep business financials organised: Maintain updated bank statements, ITRs, GST filings, and other applicable financial records so the lender can assess your business clearly.
● Maintain stable business operations: A longer operating history and consistent business performance can strengthen the overall profile considered during loan assessment.
● Avoid taking on unnecessary debt before applying: High existing repayment obligations can reduce your available cash flow and may affect the lender's assessment of repayment capacity.
● Apply for an amount aligned with your business needs: Choose a loan amount that reflects the actual funding requirement and can be supported by your business's repayment capacity.
The final interest rate depends on the lender's assessment of your credit profile, business financials, loan requirement, and other applicable eligibility criteria.
A short lender example
According to Bajaj Finance’s business-loan product page, eligible applicants may be considered for loans from ₹2 lakh to ₹80 lakh, with term-loan repayment periods of 12–96 months. Its published criteria include self-employed status, Indian nationality, at least three years of business operation and a CIBIL score of 650 or higher. These are selected criteria, not a complete eligibility statement or a guarantee of approval. Applicants should check all current requirements and the written offer. The online application remains subject to documentation, verification and the lender’s assessment.
Funding growth on the right terms
Business growth is easier to sustain when the cost of funding it is well understood in advance. Comparing interest rates, EMIs, fees and the total cost of borrowing, rather than focusing on the loan amount alone, can help a business choose a financing option that supports its growth plans without straining its cash flow.
This article provides general information and does not constitute personalised financial advice or endorse a lender. Terms, eligibility, rates and charges can change. Review the applicable KFS, loan agreement and current disclosures before borrowing.
References
Reserve Bank of India — Key Facts Statement circular, 15 April 2024
TransUnion CIBIL — Understanding Your Credit Score and Report