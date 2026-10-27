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Yun Si Yun Explores Pirelli Garage at Singapore F1, Gets Hands-On Experience with Race Tires - Business news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yun Si Yun Explores Pirelli Garage at Singapore F1, Gets Hands-On Experience with Race Tires

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read
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Image credit: Yun Si Yun Instagram (@_yunsiyun; direct post link pending verification). Source account: https://www.instagram.com/_yunsiyun/

South Korean actor joins announcer Jin Se-min for a behind-the-scenes Formula 1 tire experience as part of Coupang Play's Singapore Grand Prix coverage

SINGAPORE, October 12, 2026 — According to event material supplied for this article, South Korean actor Yun Si Yun visited the Pirelli tire garage during the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. He was reportedly accompanied by announcer Jin Se-min for a behind-the-scenes look at race-tire preparation.

According to the event account, Yun and Jin visited the Pirelli garage at the Singapore F1 venue and learned about tires prepared for Grand Prix cars. The account also describes a hands-on tire-inflation demonstration; the specific activities and participants remain subject to confirmation against the original footage.

Images attributed to Yun’s social media have been circulated in coverage of the visit. The original post and the account of the tire-handling demonstration should be checked before those details are reported as independently verified.

Yun Si Yun Takes Part in Coupang Play's Singapore F1 Coverage

The Pirelli garage visit was part of Yun's participation in Coupang Play's coverage of the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, which took place from October 9 to 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Joining the event as a special guest, Yun participated in on-site content production during the three-day Grand Prix weekend. According to KMG GLOBAL, Yun participated in on-site content filming for Coupang Play.

The coverage captured the atmosphere of Singapore's night race, featuring activities around the circuit and behind-the-scenes access to Formula 1 operations.

Reports of an October 10 Instagram post describe photographs taken during the Grand Prix, including paddock-area images. The precise post and any individuals pictured should be checked against the original material before publication.

Yun Si Yun Expands His Activities Beyond Television

Yun is well known for his roles in popular Korean television productions, including High Kick Through the Roof and Bread, Love and Dreams (King of Baking, Kim Takgu).

More recently, he has ventured into musical theater, making his debut as Moo-young in The Days. Following performances in Seoul, the production has continued its tour across South Korea, with upcoming shows scheduled in Busan from October 16 to 18.

His participation in the Singapore Grand Prix reflects his continued activities across television, stage performances and international entertainment events.

TetherMax Ambassador Wears Branded Clothing at Singapore F1

During the event, Yun was reported to have worn a TetherMax-branded T-shirt. The company describes TetherMax as a cryptocurrency trading-fee cashback platform.

Yun was previously announced as a brand ambassador for TetherMax.

The branded clothing provides context for his existing ambassador relationship; it does not establish a separate Formula 1 partnership.

Company name: JOO HOLDINGS LTD.

Contact Person: Lim Roro

Contact Person title: Marketing PM

Contect : roro.bonita9696@gmail.com

City, Country: British Virgin Islands

Company Website: https://tethermax.io

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