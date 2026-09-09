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Google to invest $15 billion in AI infrastructure in Finland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google to invest $15 billion in AI infrastructure in Finland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Google Announces $15 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment in Finland

Major Investment Details and Impact

(Refiles to add dropped word to headline)

Overview of Google's Investment

HELSINKI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google will invest at least €13 billion ($15.1 billion) in artificial intelligence infrastructure in Finland over the next two years, it said on Wednesday, calling it the company's single largest investment in Europe.

Finland as a Data Centre Hub

Finland has become a magnet for data centres as companies including Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance seek to reduce energy costs and meet climate goals.

Advantages of Finland's Climate and Energy

Its cold climate makes coping with the heat produced by data centres cheaper and it also has large amounts of low-carbon electricity. 

Global and Local Economic Impact

Alphabet this year increased its global investment to between $195 billion and $205 billion as it seeks to capture growing computing demand.

Scope of the Finnish Investment

The investments in Finland will include data centres, electricity grid improvements and clean energy and battery projects driving services such as Gemini, Search, Maps and YouTube, Google said in a statement.

"The new digital infrastructure will serve as building blocks for Finnish and broader European digital readiness, innovation, and AI development," the company said.

Contribution to Finland's Economy

The investment, to be undertaken in 2027 and 2028, will contribute some $3.6 billion to Finland's gross domestic product during the construction phase, and is projected to support some 7,000 jobs annually once operational, Google said.

Statements from Finnish Leadership

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement Google's decision was "a clear testament to our strengths". 

"The value of the data economy extends far beyond direct investment into spurring innovation, research, and development," he added.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8603 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • This will be Google’s single‑largest Europe investment, involving data centres, electricity grid enhancements, clean energy, and batteries to support Gemini, Search, Maps and YouTube.
  • The investment is projected to contribute around $3.6 billion to Finland’s GDP during construction and sustain approximately 7,000 jobs annually once operational.
  • Finland’s cold climate, abundant low‑carbon electricity, and stable regulatory environment continue to attract hyperscale AI infrastructure from major players like Microsoft, TikTok and Pure DC.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Google investing in AI infrastructure in Finland?
Google is investing at least €13 billion ($15.1 billion) in AI infrastructure in Finland over the next two years.
What will Google's investment in Finland focus on?
The investment will focus on data centres, electricity grid improvements, clean energy, and battery projects to support services like Gemini, Search, Maps, and YouTube.
Why is Finland attractive for data centre investment?
Finland's cold climate, low energy costs, and abundant low-carbon electricity make it an ideal location for data centres.
How will Google's investment impact Finland's economy?
The investment is projected to add about $3.6 billion to Finland's GDP during construction and support around 7,000 jobs annually once operational.
When will Google undertake its AI infrastructure investment in Finland?
The investment is set to take place during 2027 and 2028.

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