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Finance

Hungary loses court fight over frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Hungary Loses EU Court Dispute Over Frozen Russian Asset Profits for Ukraine

EU Court Ruling on Hungary's Challenge

Background of the Dispute

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's General Court on Wednesday dismissed Hungary's action against the EU's decision to use windfall profits from frozen Russian central bank assets for Ukraine's defence.

Court's Jurisdiction and Decision

The bloc's second-highest court said it had no jurisdiction over the matter.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU received €1.4 billion in windfall profits from Russian central bank assets on August 3, 2026—marking the fifth such tranche and bringing total revenue since immobilisation to around €8 billion, to be used for Ukraine (EU press release) (eeas.europa.eu).
  • Hungary argued it could challenge the EU’s use of those profits, but the General Court held it had no jurisdiction over the internal decision to repurpose interest from frozen assets (europarl.europa.eu).
  • This ruling reinforces the EU’s ability to direct proceeds from sanctioned Russian assets toward supporting Ukraine, despite political objections from a member state like Hungary (europarl.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Hungary's court action about?
Hungary challenged the EU's decision to use windfall profits from frozen Russian central bank assets for Ukraine's defense.
Which court handled Hungary's dispute with the EU?
The case was handled by the European Union's General Court, the bloc's second-highest court.
What was the outcome of Hungary's legal challenge?
The EU's General Court dismissed Hungary's action, stating it had no jurisdiction over the matter.
What is the purpose of the frozen Russian asset profits?
The EU decided to use the windfall profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to support Ukraine's defense.
Who reported on the court decision?
The court decision was reported by Bart Meijer.

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