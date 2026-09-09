Hungary Loses EU Court Dispute Over Frozen Russian Asset Profits for Ukraine
EU Court Ruling on Hungary's Challenge
Background of the Dispute
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's General Court on Wednesday dismissed Hungary's action against the EU's decision to use windfall profits from frozen Russian central bank assets for Ukraine's defence.
Court's Jurisdiction and Decision
The bloc's second-highest court said it had no jurisdiction over the matter.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Bart Meijer)