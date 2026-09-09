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Morning Bid: $100 Brent in sight, yen defies gravity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: $100 Brent in sight, yen defies gravity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets currencies Oil Prices

Brent Crude Approaches $100 as Yen Surges and Geopolitics Roil Markets

Market Overview and Key Drivers

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

Brent Crude Nears $100 Amid Middle East Tensions

Brent crude has climbed to the cusp of $100 a barrel, a level last seen in late July, as fresh fighting in the Middle East fuels fears the conflict could spiral into a broader regional war.

That backdrop is keeping a lid on risk appetite across Asian equity markets, at least for stocks that aren't part of the AI trade.

Currency Movements and the Yen's Unusual Strength

Yen Defies Conventional Trends

The yen is refusing to follow the usual script. Higher oil prices would normally weigh on Japan's currency given the country's heavy dependence on imported energy, much of it from the Middle East. Instead, it continues its push to seven-month highs versus the dollar as a once-crowded short trade gets cleaned out by bets on a faster pace of Bank of Japan rate hikes.

Other Currencies Remain Subdued

Other currencies are subdued though, despite a blockbuster fortnight featuring policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve, Bank of England and BOJ.

Geopolitical Risks Intensify

Meanwhile, the geopolitical backdrop is only getting darker, with Iran targeting a U.S. base in Jordan in retaliation for U.S. strikes on its oil tankers, while Iranian-backed Houthis struck several Saudi cities.

A move back above $100 a barrel for Brent crude would surely deal a psychological blow to markets that have spent most of this year agonizing over global inflation risks.

Asian Markets and the AI Trade

AI Trade Shows Volatility

Even the gravity-defying AI trade showed some cracks with a sharp correction in July, although some of the exuberance has returned to the market of late.

Stock Market Highlights

SK Hynix is up over 4% today, helping lift South Korea's KOSPI to a more than 2% advance.

Japanese cable makers Fujikura and Furukawa Electric vaulted higher after a multi-billion-dollar deal between Verizon and Corning for high-density optical fiber reignited excitement about data centre plays.

That helped keep the Nikkei in positive territory despite a soaring yen, which typically hurts Japan's export-heavy stocks.

Yen Rally: Causes and Outlook

Factors Fueling the Yen's Rise

The yen is pushing back towards Tuesday's high of 152.89 per dollar.

What began as a rally driven by hawkish BOJ signals gathered momentum after comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and speculation that Japanese investors could repatriate overseas assets into domestic bonds.

Market players said the rally became self-reinforcing as stop loss orders were triggered, unleashing a wave of short-covering that was amplified by algorithmic trading.

Analyst Expectations Ahead of BOJ Meeting

The next level to watch is the high for the year at 152, analysts say. Some suggest the yen has overshot, and fundamentals may pull it back towards 155 heading into the BOJ meeting on Thursday and Friday of next week. While a quarter-point rate hike is almost fully priced in, guidance on the pace of further tightening will be crucial.

Upcoming Central Bank Decisions and Economic Data

ECB, Fed, and BoE Policy Outlook

The ECB is expected to raise rates on Thursday, just ahead of potentially market-moving U.S. inflation data on Friday. Next week, the Fed decision comes first, with markets split on whether policymakers hike or stand pat, while the BoE is expected to leave rates unchanged a day later.

Key Events to Watch

Major Economic Releases

Key developments that could influence markets this week:

-ECB policy decision on Thursday

-US PPI on Thursday, CPI on Friday

-UK GDP on Friday

(Reporting by Kevin BucklandEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude approaches the $100 mark—driven by fresh Middle East warfare and supply‑risk premium (apnews.com)
  • Japanese yen strengthens to its strongest level in seven months (~¥152.89 per dollar) on bets of accelerated BOJ rate hikes and massive short‑covering (en.sedaily.com)
  • Markets await key policy moves this week: ECB rate decision on 10 September, U.S. inflation readings, followed by Fed and BoE decisions later in the week (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Brent crude oil nearing $100 per barrel?
Brent crude is nearing $100 due to escalating Middle East conflict, raising fears of supply disruptions and broader regional war.
How is the yen performing against the dollar amid rising oil prices?
Despite higher oil prices, the yen is at seven-month highs versus the dollar, driven by expectations of Bank of Japan rate hikes and unwinding short trades.
What global economic events are impacting markets this week?
Key events include the ECB policy decision, US inflation releases (PPI and CPI), and the UK's GDP report.
How are Asian equity markets reacting to the current economic environment?
Asian stocks are mixed; AI-related stocks are holding firm, while others show risk aversion amid oil price and geopolitical uncertainty.
What could cause further volatility in currency and oil markets?
Ongoing Middle East tensions, central bank policy decisions, and US inflation data could all add to market volatility.

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