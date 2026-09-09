EU Court Upholds Antitrust Decision Against Booking’s ETraveli Acquisition
EU Antitrust Ruling and Its Implications
Background of the Case
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday sided with EU antitrust regulators which blocked Booking Holdings' €1.63 billion ($1.9 billion) ETraveli acquisition three years ago, as they rejected the U.S. online travel company's arguments.
European Commission's 2023 Decision
The European Commission, in its 2023 decision, said the deal would have created a travel ecosystem for Booking, leaving rivals unable to compete.
General Court's Agreement with the Commission
The Luxembourg-based General Court agreed with the EU competition enforcer.
Judges' Statement
"The Commission found, correctly, that the acquisition of Etraveli Group, Europe’s leading online flight booking operator, would have strengthened Booking's already dominant position on the market for online travel agencies in the hotel sector," judges said.
Case Details and Additional Information
The case is T-1139/23 Booking Holdings v Commission.
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(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta;)