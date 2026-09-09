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EU court upholds EU antitrust veto of Booking's ETraveli deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU court upholds EU antitrust veto of Booking's ETraveli deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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EU Court Upholds Antitrust Decision Against Booking’s ETraveli Acquisition

EU Antitrust Ruling and Its Implications

Background of the Case

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday sided with EU antitrust regulators which blocked Booking Holdings' €1.63 billion ($1.9 billion) ETraveli acquisition three years ago, as they rejected the U.S. online travel company's arguments.

European Commission's 2023 Decision

The European Commission, in its 2023 decision, said the deal would have created a travel ecosystem for Booking, leaving rivals unable to compete.

General Court's Agreement with the Commission

The Luxembourg-based General Court agreed with the EU competition enforcer.

Judges' Statement

"The Commission found, correctly, that the acquisition of Etraveli Group, Europe’s leading online flight booking operator, would have strengthened Booking's already dominant position on the market for online travel agencies in the hotel sector," judges said.

Case Details and Additional Information

The case is T-1139/23 Booking Holdings v Commission.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta;)

Key Takeaways

  • The General Court affirmed that Booking’s acquisition of ETraveli would strengthen its dominance in the EEA hotel OTA market, where it holds over 60% share (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Booking’s proposed remedies—such as displaying competitors’ hotel offers on flight check‑out pages—were deemed insufficient and hard to enforce by the Commission, a view confirmed by the court (france.representation.ec.europa.eu).
  • Booking had appealed the Commission’s ban, arguing other competition authorities (e.g., UK CMA, U.S. FTC) approved the deal, but the EU court has now rejected those arguments (bookingholdings.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU block Booking Holdings' acquisition of ETraveli?
The EU blocked the acquisition due to concerns that it would strengthen Booking's dominant position and harm competition in the online travel agency market.
What did the General Court rule regarding the Booking and ETraveli deal?
The General Court upheld the European Commission's decision, agreeing that the acquisition would reduce competition in the sector.
How much was Booking Holdings planning to pay for ETraveli?
Booking Holdings planned to pay €1.63 billion (approximately $1.9 billion) for the ETraveli acquisition.
What is the significance of this antitrust case?
This case highlights the EU's commitment to maintaining competition in digital markets and preventing dominant players from expanding their market share unfairly.

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