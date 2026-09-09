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UK's Energean posts higher half-year profit, maintains output forecast after Israel restart - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Energean posts higher half-year profit, maintains output forecast after Israel restart

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Energean Sees 45% Profit Growth, Maintains Output Forecast After Israeli Restart

Energean's Financial Performance and Operational Update

First-Half Profit Surge

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer Energean posted a 45% jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by the recognition of deferred tax assets in Italy, and reiterated its annual output forecast after the restart of its Israeli operations.

Key Drivers of Profit Growth

Recognition of Deferred Tax Assets in Italy
Israeli Operations Restart and Output Forecast

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • First‐half profit surged ~45%, aided by deferred tax asset recognition in Italy (tradingview.com)
  • Energean’s Israeli FPSO resumed operations on 9 April after a 41‑day suspension, underpinning output recovery (investegate.info)
  • Annual production guidance maintained (now expected at 130‑140 kboed) despite the Israel outage (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Energean's half-year profit increase?
Energean posted a 45% jump in first-half profit.
What contributed to Energean's profit growth?
The recognition of deferred tax assets in Italy helped boost Energean's profit.

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