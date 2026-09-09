Energean Sees 45% Profit Growth, Maintains Output Forecast After Israeli Restart
Energean's Financial Performance and Operational Update
First-Half Profit Surge
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer Energean posted a 45% jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by the recognition of deferred tax assets in Italy, and reiterated its annual output forecast after the restart of its Israeli operations.
Key Drivers of Profit Growth
Recognition of Deferred Tax Assets in Italy
Israeli Operations Restart and Output Forecast
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)