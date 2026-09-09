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Richemont appoints Rupert's son Anton co-deputy chairman - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Richemont appoints Rupert's son Anton co-deputy chairman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Luxury Goods Succession Planning

Richemont Appoints Anton Rupert Co-Deputy Chairman for Board Succession

Richemont's Leadership Transition and Succession Planning

Appointment of Anton Rupert as Co-Deputy Chairman

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont on Wednesday named Anton Rupert, son of Chairman Johann Rupert, as non-executive co-deputy chairman of its board of directors, in a move the luxury goods group described as part of its succession planning.

Role and Responsibilities of the New Co-Deputy Chairmen

Anton Rupert takes on the role with immediate effect and will serve alongside Bram Schot, the former Audi chief executive who was appointed deputy chairman in 2024.

Division of Duties Between Rupert and Schot

Geneva-based Richemont said the younger Rupert would oversee strategic product and communications matters across its luxury brands, while Schot would be responsible for board governance and committee-related affairs.

Chairman Johann Rupert's Statement on Succession

"This appointment is an important step in the Board's long-term succession planning," Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement issued on the day the company is holding its latest annual general meeting.

Emphasis on Family Involvement and Governance

"Richemont's strength has always rested on the continuity that comes from close family involvement, on rigorous governance, and on an unwavering commitment to creativity and craftsmanship," he added.

(Reporting by Maria RugamerEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • The appointment reinforces Richemont’s governance continuity and succession strategy by involving family in top roles (marketscreener.com)
  • Anton Rupert will focus on strategic product and communications across the luxury Maisons, complementing Bram Schot’s governance and committee oversight (marketscreener.com)
  • Richemont remains family‑controlled—Compagnie Financière Rupert holds significant voting power, emphasizing stability and long‑term stewardship (richemont.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Richemont appointed as co-deputy chairman?
Richemont has appointed Anton Rupert, son of Chairman Johann Rupert, as non-executive co-deputy chairman of its board of directors.
What role will Anton Rupert have at Richemont?
Anton Rupert will oversee strategic product and communications matters across Richemont's luxury brands.
Who will serve alongside Anton Rupert as co-deputy chairman?
Bram Schot, the former Audi chief executive, will serve as the other co-deputy chairman.
Why did Richemont appoint Anton Rupert as co-deputy chairman?
The appointment is part of Richemont's long-term succession planning for its board of directors.
Where is Richemont headquartered?
Richemont is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

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