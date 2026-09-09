Richemont Appoints Anton Rupert Co-Deputy Chairman for Board Succession

Richemont's Leadership Transition and Succession Planning

Appointment of Anton Rupert as Co-Deputy Chairman

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont on Wednesday named Anton Rupert, son of Chairman Johann Rupert, as non-executive co-deputy chairman of its board of directors, in a move the luxury goods group described as part of its succession planning.

Role and Responsibilities of the New Co-Deputy Chairmen

Anton Rupert takes on the role with immediate effect and will serve alongside Bram Schot, the former Audi chief executive who was appointed deputy chairman in 2024.

Division of Duties Between Rupert and Schot

Geneva-based Richemont said the younger Rupert would oversee strategic product and communications matters across its luxury brands, while Schot would be responsible for board governance and committee-related affairs.

Chairman Johann Rupert's Statement on Succession

"This appointment is an important step in the Board's long-term succession planning," Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement issued on the day the company is holding its latest annual general meeting.

Emphasis on Family Involvement and Governance

"Richemont's strength has always rested on the continuity that comes from close family involvement, on rigorous governance, and on an unwavering commitment to creativity and craftsmanship," he added.

(Reporting by Maria RugamerEditing by Dave Graham)