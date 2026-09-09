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Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict escalates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict escalates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Brent Crude Surpasses $100 as Middle East Conflict Threatens Oil Supply

Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Brent and WTI Prices Break Key Thresholds

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose past $100 a barrel on Wednesday, breaching the symbolic barrier for the first time since July 24 as intensifying conflict in the Middle East fuelled growing concern about oil flows from the region.

Brent crude futures rose $2.15, or 2.2%, to $100.07 a barrel by 0721 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.70, or 1.83%, at $94.73 a barrel.

Factors Driving the Price Increase

Impact of U.S.-Iran Conflict

Brent crude prices have risen by a quarter since early last month as hopes fade for a permanent resolution to the six-month-old U.S.-Iran conflict.

Houthi Attacks on Saudi Energy Facilities

This week, attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi energy facilities set oil installations ablaze, threatening a significant expansion of the conflict.

Threats to Oil Shipments and Key Routes

The Houthi attacks could threaten crude shipments via the Red Sea, which has been a key alternative route to the crucial Strait of Hormuz, where crude flows have been severely curtailed since the February 28 start of the Iran war.

Market Reactions and Forecasts

Bank Forecasts and Analyst Insights

A growing number of banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and HSBC, have raised their crude price forecasts in recent days.

Oil Flow Data and Production Trends

In the week before a resumption in fighting on August 30, roughly 8 million to 9 million bpd had flowed through Hormuz, double the previous week's volume, according to Rystad Energy's Chief Economist Claudio Galimberti, although more recently it had fallen below 2 million bpd.

While non-OPEC oil producers including the United States, Canada and Guyana have ramped up output, the International Energy Agency said last month it expected global oil supply would fall this year by 4.3 million bpd, or about 4%.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Escalating Middle East hostilities pushed Brent crude above the $100 mark, signaling heightened geopolitical risk.
  • The IEA projects a sharp global oil supply shortfall of about 4.3 million barrels per day in 2026 amid disrupted flows through key chokepoints like Hormuz and the Red Sea (investing.com).
  • Major banks—including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and HSBC—have raised their Brent oil price forecasts as prolonged shipping disruptions weigh on market balance (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brent crude rise above $100 a barrel?
Brent crude surpassed $100 due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, raising concerns about potential disruptions to oil flows from the region.
How have attacks by Houthis affected oil shipments?
Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities raised fears about crude shipments being threatened, especially via the Red Sea, impacting global oil flows.
Which key oil transportation routes are affected by the conflict?
The conflict has affected shipments through the Red Sea and severely curtailed flows through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
What is the projected change in global oil supply for this year?
The International Energy Agency expects global oil supply to fall by 4.3 million bpd, or about 4%, this year.

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