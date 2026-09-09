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Amazon starts selling first sterling bonds, lead managers say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amazon starts selling first sterling bonds, lead managers say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Amazon Sells First Sterling Bonds to Diversify AI Funding Sources

Amazon's Entry into Sterling Bond Market

Background: Hyperscalers Seek Diverse Funding

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Amazon started selling sterling bonds for the first time on Wednesday, according to three of the banks managing the deal, as hyperscalers rush to raise funding across currencies to finance the AI boom. 

Bond Pricing Details

It set initial price guidance on the deal at around 70 basis points over British government bonds on a 3-year bond, around 90 basis points over for a 6-year bond, around 105 basis points over for a 12-year bond and around 110 basis points over for a 19-year bond, according to a memo sent by the banks.

Deal Timeline

The deal will price later on Wednesday, the memo said.

Global Bond Issuance Trends

Hyperscalers like Amazon are increasingly selling bonds across markets outside of the U.S. this year, from euros to Swiss francs and the yen, as they seek to diversify their financing sources given huge funding needs for the AI transition. 

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon’s first-ever sterling bond sale targets four maturities with spreads: ~70 bps (3‑yr), ~90 bps (6‑yr), ~105 bps (12‑yr), ~110 bps (19‑yr). (investing.com)
  • Hyperscalers—including Amazon and Alphabet—are increasingly issuing debt across currencies (euros, Swiss francs, yen, sterling) to diversify funding for AI capital expenditure. (investing.com)
  • Amazon’s March €14.5 billion euro bond remains the record‑setting issuance in that market; hyperscaler foreign‑currency issuance now comprises a substantial and growing share of global bond markets. (global.morningstar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Amazon selling sterling bonds for the first time?
Amazon is selling sterling bonds to diversify its financing sources and support funding for the expanding AI transition.
What are the initial price guidance levels for Amazon's sterling bonds?
Initial guidance is around 70 basis points over British government bonds for a 3-year bond, 90 for 6 years, 105 for 12 years, and 110 for 19 years.
Which markets, besides the UK, has Amazon accessed for funding recently?
Besides the UK, Amazon has issued bonds in euros, Swiss francs, and Japanese yen.
When will Amazon's sterling bond deal be priced?
According to the memo, the deal will be priced later on Wednesday.

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