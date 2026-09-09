Amazon Sells First Sterling Bonds to Diversify AI Funding Sources

Amazon's Entry into Sterling Bond Market

Background: Hyperscalers Seek Diverse Funding

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Amazon started selling sterling bonds for the first time on Wednesday, according to three of the banks managing the deal, as hyperscalers rush to raise funding across currencies to finance the AI boom.

Bond Pricing Details

It set initial price guidance on the deal at around 70 basis points over British government bonds on a 3-year bond, around 90 basis points over for a 6-year bond, around 105 basis points over for a 12-year bond and around 110 basis points over for a 19-year bond, according to a memo sent by the banks.

Deal Timeline

The deal will price later on Wednesday, the memo said.

Global Bond Issuance Trends

Hyperscalers like Amazon are increasingly selling bonds across markets outside of the U.S. this year, from euros to Swiss francs and the yen, as they seek to diversify their financing sources given huge funding needs for the AI transition.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Amanda Cooper)