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Oil jumps $1 in early trade after Iran launches missiles at Jordan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil jumps $1 in early trade after Iran launches missiles at Jordan 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Spike Over $1 After Iran Strikes US Assets and Jordan with Missiles

Oil Market Reaction and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil Price Movements

September 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped for the fourth straight session, gaining more than $1 in early trade on Wednesday after Iran launched fresh attacks on U.S. military assets in the Gulf as the war between Washington and Tehran continued to spill out across the region. 

Brent crude futures rose $1.57, or 1.6%, to $99.49 a barrel by 0001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.63 a barrel, up $1.60, or 1.72%. 

Brent crude prices have jumped by a quarter since early August as hopes for a permanent resolution to the six-month-old war faded and as fighting flared again.

Details of Iranian Missile Strikes

Targets and Retaliation

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked two U.S. destroyers and what they described as a U.S. base in Jordan's Al Azraq with ballistic missiles in retaliation for U.S. attacks on Iranian oil tankers. 

Jordan's Response

Jordan's air-defence systems destroyed 18 of the 20 ballistic missiles originating from Iranian territory, while two missiles fell in unpopulated areas and there were no casualties, the state news agency reported the military as saying.

US and International Response

Statements from US Officials

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran that the U.S. would continue to strike Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for attempted attacks on U.S. warships.

Rubio's Warning

"Iran continues to try to hit U.S. naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they're going to lose tankers," Rubio told reporters during a visit to Colombia.

US Military Actions

U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday that its forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers on September 8 after attempted missile attacks on a U.S. Navy warship over the past two days.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude jumped $1.57 (1.6%) to $99.49 and WTI rose $1.60 (1.72%) to $94.63 amid renewed U.S.–Iran conflict.
  • The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint with disrupted shipping, supporting elevated oil prices over recent months.
  • U.S. responded by striking multiple Iranian oil tankers, signaling further escalation and reinforcing market uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices jump over $1 in early trade?
Oil prices surged after Iran launched missile strikes at US military assets in the Gulf, escalating regional tensions.
What actions did Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for?
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they attacked two US destroyers and a US base in Jordan's Al Azraq with ballistic missiles.
How did Jordan respond to the Iranian missile attacks?
Jordan's air-defence systems destroyed 18 out of 20 Iranian ballistic missiles, with the remaining two falling in unpopulated areas without causing casualties.
How did the US retaliate against Iranian attacks?
US Central Command reported destroying five Iranian crude oil carriers after attempted missile attacks on a US Navy warship.

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