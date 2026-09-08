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EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Regulation Environment EU Policy

EU Environmental Groups File Complaint Over Water Law Reforms

Environmental Groups Challenge EU Water Law Overhaul

By Kate Abnett

Complaint Filed Against the European Commission

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Environmental campaign groups lodged a complaint against the European Commission on Tuesday, accusing the EU executive of moving ahead with an overhaul of water protection and management laws without enough evidence.

Background: EU "Omnibus" Strategy

The complaint is the latest by environmental groups over the European Union's efforts to simplify and scale back policies, a strategy known as the EU "omnibus," which responds to complaints from industries who say burdensome laws hurt their competitiveness with global rivals like the U.S. and China.

Details of the Complaint

The complaint concerns a Commission plan to revise the EU's main water legislation this year, in part in response to concerns by mining and metals companies that say the law's environmental safeguards are delaying permits for new critical raw materials mines and other industrial projects.

Allegations of Maladministration

In a complaint filed with the European Ombudsman — the EU's independent watchdog — the World Wildlife Fund, the European Environmental Bureau and three other groups said the Commission had failed to sufficiently gather evidence and consult stakeholders before announcing the planned revision, and that this failure amounted to maladministration.

"Their cumulative effect amounts to a flagrant deviation from established due process, one that materially affects citizens' rights," the NGOs said. They argued that the EU water laws are not the reason new mines struggle to get permits, and do not need revising.

Commission and Ombudsman Response

A Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ombudsman Inquiry Process

The Ombudsman will now decide whether to open an inquiry into the complaint. That process can take a few weeks, a spokesperson for the watchdog told Reuters.

Impact of the Ombudsman’s Recommendations

The EU watchdog does not have enforcement powers, but rather makes recommendations that can affect future EU lawmaking, and increases scrutiny of the Commission. 

Previous Ombudsman Actions

Last year, the Ombudsman obliged the Commission to publicly explain why it had fast-tracked other proposals to curb sustainability laws, and not assessed whether the changes complied with Europe's climate change commitments.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • On 8 September 2026, environmental NGOs lodged a complaint with the European Ombudsman, alleging the European Commission rushed the revision of the Water Framework Directive without adequate evidence or stakeholder consultation, constituting maladministration. (eeb.org)
  • The complaint forms part of a broader pattern under the EU’s ‘omnibus’ simplification strategy—aimed at reducing regulatory burdens—where NGOs have previously challenged Commission practices around impact assessments and consultation procedures. (sahmcapital.com)
  • NGOs including EEB, WWF, Surfrider and others argue the Water Framework Directive remains essential for environmental resilience and public health, and that any simplification should only follow full evidence-based evaluation. (eeb.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who filed the complaint against the European Commission?
The complaint was filed by the World Wildlife Fund, the European Environmental Bureau, and three other environmental groups.
What is the main issue with the EU commission's plan?
The groups allege the Commission is revising water protection laws without sufficient evidence and consultation, amounting to maladministration.
Why does the EU want to revise its water legislation?
The plan partly responds to concerns from mining and metals companies that current laws delay permits for new critical raw material mines and industrial projects.
What happens after a complaint is filed with the European Ombudsman?
The Ombudsman decides whether to open an inquiry, which may take a few weeks and could lead to recommendations affecting future EU lawmaking.
Does the European Ombudsman have enforcement powers?
No, the Ombudsman can only make recommendations, not enforce changes directly.

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