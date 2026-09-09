Goodwin Nears $1.5 Billion Sale of Defence Assets to Cerberus

Goodwin's Advanced Talks with Cerberus Capital

Deal Overview

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Goodwin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks with U.S.-based private equity firm Cerberus Capital to sell parts of a division that houses its defence assets for £1.1 billion ($1.49 billion).

Market Reaction

Shares in the London-listed engineering company, which dropped 23% on Tuesday after the Financial Times first reported the deal talks, climbed as much as 10% to 16,980 pence on Wednesday.

Details of the Mechanical Engineering Division

Included Companies

The deal covers a substantial part of Goodwin's Mechanical Engineering division, which includes Goodwin Steel Castings, Goodwin International, Noreva, Easat Group and Pumps.

Defence Applications

The unit makes components for UK and U.S. naval ship and submarine programmes.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7376 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)