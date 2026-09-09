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Finance

UK's Goodwin in $1.5 billion deal talks with Cerberus to sell some defence assets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Goodwin Nears $1.5 Billion Sale of Defence Assets to Cerberus

Goodwin's Advanced Talks with Cerberus Capital

Deal Overview

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Goodwin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks with U.S.-based private equity firm Cerberus Capital to sell parts of a division that houses its defence assets for £1.1 billion ($1.49 billion). 

Market Reaction

Shares in the London-listed engineering company, which dropped 23% on Tuesday after the Financial Times first reported the deal talks, climbed as much as 10% to 16,980 pence on Wednesday.

Details of the Mechanical Engineering Division

Included Companies

The deal covers a substantial part of Goodwin's Mechanical Engineering division, which includes Goodwin Steel Castings, Goodwin International, Noreva, Easat Group and Pumps. 

Defence Applications

The unit makes components for UK and U.S. naval ship and submarine programmes.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7376 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Goodwin is negotiating with Cerberus to divest parts of its Mechanical Engineering division, covering Goodwin Steel Castings, Goodwin International, Noreva, Easat Group and Pumps, for about £1.1 billion (investments.halifax.co.uk).
  • The division plays a crucial role in supplying high‑integrity components for UK and US naval programmes, reinforcing its strategic importance and market interest (investegate.co.uk).
  • Goodwin’s share price rebounded up to 10% on September 9 following the confirmation, after tumbling over 20% a day earlier when reports first emerged (ajbell.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Goodwin negotiating with for the sale of its defence assets?
Goodwin is in advanced talks with U.S.-based private equity firm Cerberus Capital to sell parts of its defence assets.
What is the value of the potential deal between Goodwin and Cerberus?
The deal is valued at approximately £1.1 billion, or $1.49 billion.
Which divisions are included in the sale by Goodwin?
The sale covers the Mechanical Engineering division, including Goodwin Steel Castings, Goodwin International, Noreva, Easat Group, and Pumps.
How did Goodwin's share price react to the news of the deal?
Goodwin's shares initially dropped 23% but later climbed up to 10% after the deal talks were reported.
What products does Goodwin’s Mechanical Engineering division make?
The division manufactures components for UK and U.S. naval ship and submarine programmes.

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