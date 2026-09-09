ARX Robotics Expands Into Poland With New Subsidiary and Major Investments

ARX Robotics Announces Strategic Expansion and Investment Plans in Poland

Establishing a Local Presence Near NATO's Eastern Flank

Sept 9 (Reuters) - German defence technology company ARX Robotics said on Wednesday it was expanding into Poland, opening a local subsidiary and planning investments in a double-digit million euro range as it seeks to build a presence closer to NATO's eastern flank.

Permanent Headquarters and Facilities Development

Creation of Skilled Jobs and Industrial Partnerships

The company, backed by the NATO Innovation Fund, said it intended to establish permanent headquarters in Poland along with training, maintenance and technical support facilities, with plans to create highly skilled jobs and develop industrial partnerships over the coming years.

Collaboration With Polish Defence Sector

Deployment and Support of Autonomous Ground Systems

It said it would work with Poland's armed forces, government and domestic defence industry to explore opportunities for the deployment, production and long-term support of autonomous ground systems.

ARX Robotics Technology in Action

Use by Ukrainian and European Forces

ARX's uncrewed ground vehicles are being used by Ukrainian forces, along with other European militaries.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)