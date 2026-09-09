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Finance

German defence tech firm ARX Robotics enters Polish market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Defence Technology

ARX Robotics Expands Into Poland With New Subsidiary and Major Investments

ARX Robotics Announces Strategic Expansion and Investment Plans in Poland

Establishing a Local Presence Near NATO's Eastern Flank

Sept 9 (Reuters) - German defence technology company ARX Robotics said on Wednesday it was expanding into Poland, opening a local subsidiary and planning investments in a double-digit million euro range as it seeks to build a presence closer to NATO's eastern flank.

Permanent Headquarters and Facilities Development

Creation of Skilled Jobs and Industrial Partnerships

The company, backed by the NATO Innovation Fund, said it intended to establish permanent headquarters in Poland along with training, maintenance and technical support facilities, with plans to create highly skilled jobs and develop industrial partnerships over the coming years. 

Collaboration With Polish Defence Sector

Deployment and Support of Autonomous Ground Systems

It said it would work with Poland's armed forces, government and domestic defence industry to explore opportunities for the deployment, production and long-term support of autonomous ground systems.

ARX Robotics Technology in Action

Use by Ukrainian and European Forces

ARX's uncrewed ground vehicles are being used by Ukrainian forces, along with other European militaries.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • ARX Robotics, backed by the NATO Innovation Fund, is investing a double‑digit million‑euro amount to open operations in Poland near NATO’s eastern flank, aiming to establish a permanent HQ and support facilities. (nato.int)
  • ARX’s autonomous uncrewed ground vehicles—including its Gereon‑RCS series powered by Mithra OS—are already widely deployed with the Ukrainian military and multiple NATO countries, demonstrating battlefield-proven capabilities. (nato.int)
  • The move into Poland follows ARX’s previous expansions, such as a joint venture in Gdańsk for mass UGV production (ARX Industries) and its UK expansion, furthering its mission to strengthen European defence resilience and sovereignty. (arx-robotics.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ARX Robotics planning in Poland?
ARX Robotics is opening a Polish subsidiary, establishing permanent headquarters, and planning significant investments to support local defence initiatives.
Who is backing ARX Robotics' expansion?
The expansion into Poland is backed by the NATO Innovation Fund.
What technologies will ARX Robotics bring to Poland?
ARX Robotics will deploy autonomous ground systems and offer training, maintenance, and technical support.
Who will ARX Robotics collaborate with in Poland?
ARX Robotics will work with Poland's armed forces, government, and domestic defence industry.
Are ARX Robotics’ vehicles used elsewhere in Europe?
Yes, ARX Robotics’ uncrewed ground vehicles are used by Ukrainian forces and other European militaries.

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