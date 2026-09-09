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Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Israel Orders Closure of British Consulate in East Jerusalem Amid Sanctions Row

Diplomatic Tensions and International Sanctions

Israel's Directive to the British Consulate

TEL AVIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Israel has told the British consulate in East Jerusalem that it must close and that diplomats assigned there will lose their accreditation within 30 days, an Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter said.

British representatives assigned to a U.S.-led Gaza coordination mission in Israel, as well as British diplomats based in Ramallah, must leave within seven days, the two sources said.

Foreign Minister's Response to Sanctions

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday said Britain must close its consulate in East Jerusalem, which is accredited to the Palestinian Authority, in response to Britain imposing sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

International Reactions and Further Sanctions

Joining Britain, France and Canada also said they would ban the import of goods from settlements.

Government Response and Diplomatic Implications

Israel's government, which expected the sanctions, is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss its response to countries who also signed Britain's action, said three sources familiar with the matter.

All sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Other Consulates and Previous Actions

France and Sweden, which endorsed Britain's action, also have consulates in Jerusalem accredited to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has in the past forced the closure of diplomatic offices in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority. Canada has an office in Ramallah.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Israel announced the British consulate in East Jerusalem must close within 30 days and British diplomats in Gaza coordination and Ramallah will lose accreditation and must leave sooner (marketscreener.com).
  • The action is a direct response to coordinated sanctions by the UK, France, Canada and other Western countries banning imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, described by the UK as a stance against 'ethnic cleansing' (lemonde.fr).
  • Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar framed the UK measures as “morally distorted” interference in Israel’s sovereignty and election process, signaling a sharp diplomatic rupture with key allies (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Israel ordering the closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem?
Israel is closing the British consulate in response to UK sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
When must the British consulate in East Jerusalem close?
The British consulate in East Jerusalem has been given 30 days to close.
What will happen to British diplomats in Israel and Palestinian territories?
British diplomats assigned in Israel and Ramallah will lose accreditation and must leave within seven days.
Which other countries joined the UK in imposing sanctions?
France and Canada joined the UK in banning the import of goods from Israeli settlements.
Has Israel closed diplomatic offices in Palestinian territories before?
Yes, Israel has previously forced the closure of diplomatic offices in Ramallah.

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