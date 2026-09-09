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Finance

UK's Aberdeen names ex-Sampo CEO Magnusson as next chair

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Aberdeen Appoints Former Sampo CEO Torbjörn Magnusson as Chair-Designate

Appointment Details and Background

Sept 9 (Reuters) - British asset manager Aberdeen on Wednesday named Torbjörn Magnusson, the former chief executive of Nordic insurance giant Sampo, as its chair-designate and non-executive director.

Timeline of Leadership Changes

Here are some more details:

Douglas Flint's Departure

• The appointment comes roughly six months after Douglas Flint announced his decision to step down as chair by Aberdeen's annual general meeting in April.

Torbjörn Magnusson's Experience

Leadership at Sampo Group

• Magnusson retired as CEO of Sampo Group, where he stepped down in October 2025 after nearly six years at the helm, during which he led the group's strategic transformation and the £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) acquisition of UK digital insurer Hastings Group in 2021.

Role at Nordea Bank

• He also served as the chair of Nordea Bank, where he represented Sampo as the bank's largest shareholder through a period of significant strategic and operational change.

Transition and Regulatory Approvals

• Magnusson will formally take over as chair following relevant regulatory approvals, at which point interim chair Jonathan Asquith will step down from the role.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7379 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Aberdeen’s current chair, Sir Douglas Flint, stepped down on April 28 2026, with Jonathan Asquith serving as interim chair pending a permanent successor’s approval (investegate.co.uk).
  • Magnusson retired as Sampo Group CEO on or around September 30 2025 after leading its strategic transformation, including the acquisition of Hastings and simplification into a pure P&C insurer (attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com).
  • At Sampo, Magnusson also held leadership roles including chairing Nordea Bank, representing Sampo as its largest shareholder during significant strategic shifts (sampo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Aberdeen named as its next chair?
Aberdeen has named Torbjörn Magnusson, former CEO of Sampo, as its chair-designate and non-executive director.
When will Torbjörn Magnusson formally take over as Aberdeen chair?
Magnusson will formally take over as Aberdeen chair following regulatory approvals, after interim chair Jonathan Asquith steps down.
What major roles has Torbjörn Magnusson held previously?
Magnusson was CEO of Sampo Group and also served as chair of Nordea Bank, representing Sampo as its largest shareholder.
What significant acquisition did Magnusson oversee at Sampo?
Magnusson led the £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) acquisition of UK digital insurer Hastings Group in 2021.
Who is the outgoing chair of Aberdeen?
Douglas Flint is the outgoing chair of Aberdeen, having announced his decision to step down by the annual general meeting in April.

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