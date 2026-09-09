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Yen stands tall as dollar wobbles, oil's run towards $100 chills sentiment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen stands tall as dollar wobbles, oil's run towards $100 chills sentiment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Yen Rises to 7-Month High While Dollar Weakens as Oil Approaches $100

Market Reactions to Rising Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

By Ankur Banerjee

Yen Strengthens Amid Middle East Conflict

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen steadied near its strongest level since February on Wednesday, keeping the dollar on the defensive as traders grappled with oil prices pushing towards $100 per barrel in the face of a widening war in the Middle East.

Escalation in the Middle East

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen launched strikes on several Saudi cities, further embroiling a U.S. ally in the over six-month-long conflict, while U.S. forces hit multiple Iranian oil tankers and Iran targeted a U.S. base in Jordan.

Impact on Oil and Global Markets

That pushed Brent crude futures up over 1.48% to $99.37 per barrel, casting a shadow over global markets ahead of a U.S. inflation report on Friday that will set the stage for central bank meetings next week in the U.S. and Japan.

Currency Market Movements

The reaction in the currency market was to push the dollar modestly lower, although some analysts attributed that weakness to the rapid rise of the yen in the past week.

Dollar and Major Currencies

The euro was steady at $1.1631, while sterling last bought $1.3546. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six of its key rivals, was at 98.15, close to its lowest level in almost two weeks.

Fed Policy and Analyst Insights

OCBC strategists said the latest escalation keeps Fed policy implications from higher energy prices in focus, particularly after last week’s strong U.S. payrolls report revived expectations of another rate hike.

"For now, higher oil and yields may help limit USD downside, but we suspect a more decisive move will require confirmation from the upcoming inflation data," they said in a note.

Yen’s Rally and Central Bank Outlook

The spotlight has been on the yen on the back of its 4% rise in September that has shifted the calculus for the popular carry trade in which investors borrow in yen at a low cost to invest in other currencies and assets offering higher yield.

Yen Performance Against Other Currencies

The yen was firmer at 153.65 per U.S. dollar, close to the seven-month high of 152.89 it hit on Tuesday. The rally has been broad-based, with the Japanese currency gaining against the euro and sterling, as well as popular carry-trade targets such as the Mexican peso and Turkish lira.

Drivers of Yen Strength

The move has been fuelled by expectations of faster Bank of Japan tightening, prospects of Japanese investors repatriating overseas funds, and pressure from Washington for a stronger yen.

Upcoming Central Bank Decisions

Traders widely expect the BOJ to raise rates by 25 basis points at its September 17 to 18 meeting, but the rally will hinge on whether Governor Kazuo Ueda follows through with hawkish comments while the wild card will be the Federal Reserve.

"Much depends on the market’s pricing of the Fed’s trajectory of interest rates as well," said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Investments.

"'Fair value' for the yen is in the 140s in our estimation and a further move toward that area should not entirely come as a surprise after, what has clearly been, an overshoot to the side of excessive yen weakness."

Other Currency Movements

Across the Pacific, the Australian dollar rose 0.12% to $0.7225, just shy of the four-month high it touched in the previous session. The New Zealand dollar was 0.16% higher at $0.5862.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in SingaporeEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Japanese yen hit seven-month highs (~¥152.9–¥153.5 per USD) driven by expectations of Bank of Japan tightening, carry trade unwinding, and repatriation flows (investing.com).
  • Middle East conflict intensified—Houthi attacks on Saudi cities and U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers—pushing Brent crude toward $100, tightening sentiment (marketscreener.com).
  • Markets await U.S. CPI data ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting (Sept 15–16); inflation risks elevated by rising oil may cap further dollar weakness (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Japanese yen strengthening against the dollar?
The yen is strengthening due to expectations of Bank of Japan tightening, repatriation of overseas funds by Japanese investors, and pressure from the U.S. for a stronger yen.
How are rising oil prices affecting global markets?
Rising oil prices, driven by Middle East conflict and supply disruptions, are increasing uncertainty and impacting currencies, with the dollar dropping and global sentiment chilling.
What impact is the Middle East conflict having on currency markets?
The escalation in the Middle East, including attacks involving Iran and U.S. allies, is pushing oil prices up and making the dollar weaker while supporting the yen.
What are traders expecting from the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve?
Traders widely expect the Bank of Japan to raise rates by 25 basis points and are closely watching the Federal Reserve's next moves, hinging on upcoming inflation data.
How has the yen impacted popular carry trades?
The yen's rally is reversing carry trades as investors who borrowed in yen to invest elsewhere face rising exchange rates, reducing profits from these strategies.

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