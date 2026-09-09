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Zara owner Inditex reports strong August sales despite heatwaves - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zara owner Inditex reports strong August sales despite heatwaves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Inditex Records Resilient Sales Growth in August Despite European Heatwaves

Inditex’s Financial Performance and Market Response

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex reported a stronger-than-expected start to its autumn trading on Wednesday, with currency-adjusted sales up 9% in August, despite extreme heat across Europe reshaping shopping patterns in its biggest market.

Second Quarter Sales and Market Conditions

The fast-fashion group made €11 billion ($12.8 billion) in sales in its second quarter running May to July, a resilient performance in the face of high energy prices and weak consumer sentiment during the Iran war.

Leadership Commentary

"These excellent results highlight the extraordinary capabilities of our teams," CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said in a statement, adding that it was operating in a "highly complex global environment."

Share Performance and Competitive Landscape

Its shares hit a record of €59.1 last month, helping its market value surpass that of luxury group Hermes. Meanwhile, Hong Kong IPO filings of ultra-cheap fashion platform Shein showed a sales slowdown, suggesting that competitive pressure on European fast-fashion retailers may be easing.

Brand Expansion and Strategy

The €176 billion Spanish company is expanding its cheapest brand Lefties into Britain and plans to open in Germany next year, as it seeks to attract lower-income shoppers, some of whom have been put off by Zara's move upmarket.

Profit Growth and Market Expectations

Inditex's gross profit grew 8.3% in the first half to €11.6 billion, with a gross margin of 58.7%, which analysts said was slightly below expectations. Traders expected Inditex shares to open down 2-3%.

Impact of Climate on Retail Trends

Hotter, Longer Summers

HOTTER, LONGER SUMMERS

Inditex said its autumn/winter collections had been "very well received" by customers, with sales from August 1 to September 7 up 9% from a year ago - an indication that heatwaves sweeping Europe did not deter shoppers.

Analyst Insights

"Current trading looks very good despite a toughening prior year comparison, hot weather and U.S. consumer slowdown reported by peers," said Anne Critchlow, analyst at Berenberg.

Retailer Adaptations to Weather Patterns

Retailers globally are adjusting their sourcing schedules as hot weather increasingly stretches into the back-to-school season, when stores usually start selling jackets and coats.

Climate Data and Regional Impact

Western Europe had its hottest June and July on record, according to European Union scientists, as climate change drives up temperatures and fuels wildfires.

Capital Expenditure and Future Investments

Inditex announced an additional €200 million of capital expenditure to upgrade its corporate offices, on top of €2.3 billion of spending already earmarked for this year as it revamps stores and improves its logistics. RBC analysts estimate its annual capital expenditure is around three times that of its Swedish rival H&M.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by David Latona and Thomas Derpinghaus and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Inditex’s August sales rose 9% on a currency-adjusted basis, defying heatwave-related shifts in shopping patterns.
  • Despite macro headwinds like high energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty, the group posted €11 billion in Q2 sales and gross profit growth of 8.3%, with a 58.7% margin.
  • Inditex expanded its low-cost Lefties brand—entering the UK in August via Liverpool, and planning its first German flagship in Düsseldorf in 2027—as a strategic move to capture value-conscious consumers.
  • Capital investment remains aggressive: an extra €200 million was added to 2026 spending plans, atop €2.3 billion already earmarked, significantly exceeding H&M’s level.
  • Meanwhile, Shein’s IPO filings revealed a marked slowdown—its valuation slashed to $27 billion amid EU duties and softer growth—suggesting easing competitive pressure on European fast-fashion players.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Inditex perform in August sales despite heatwaves?
Inditex sales increased by 9% in August, indicating a strong start to the autumn trading season despite extreme heat across Europe.
What was the total sales revenue for Inditex in its second quarter?
Inditex reported €11 billion ($12.8 billion) in sales for the second quarter covering May to July.
How is Inditex expanding its brands?
Inditex is expanding its lowest-priced brand, Lefties, into Britain and is planning to open in Germany next year to attract more budget-conscious shoppers.
What impact did climate change have on Inditex’s retail strategy?
Hotter and longer summers have led Inditex and other retailers to adjust sourcing schedules, as warmer weather stretches into traditional autumn shopping periods.
What were Inditex’s gross profit and margin in the first half of the year?
Inditex’s gross profit in the first half was €11.6 billion, with a gross margin of 58.7%, though slightly below analyst expectations.

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