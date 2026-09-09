Inditex Records Resilient Sales Growth in August Despite European Heatwaves

Inditex’s Financial Performance and Market Response

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex reported a stronger-than-expected start to its autumn trading on Wednesday, with currency-adjusted sales up 9% in August, despite extreme heat across Europe reshaping shopping patterns in its biggest market.

Second Quarter Sales and Market Conditions

The fast-fashion group made €11 billion ($12.8 billion) in sales in its second quarter running May to July, a resilient performance in the face of high energy prices and weak consumer sentiment during the Iran war.

Leadership Commentary

"These excellent results highlight the extraordinary capabilities of our teams," CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said in a statement, adding that it was operating in a "highly complex global environment."

Share Performance and Competitive Landscape

Its shares hit a record of €59.1 last month, helping its market value surpass that of luxury group Hermes. Meanwhile, Hong Kong IPO filings of ultra-cheap fashion platform Shein showed a sales slowdown, suggesting that competitive pressure on European fast-fashion retailers may be easing.

Brand Expansion and Strategy

The €176 billion Spanish company is expanding its cheapest brand Lefties into Britain and plans to open in Germany next year, as it seeks to attract lower-income shoppers, some of whom have been put off by Zara's move upmarket.

Profit Growth and Market Expectations

Inditex's gross profit grew 8.3% in the first half to €11.6 billion, with a gross margin of 58.7%, which analysts said was slightly below expectations. Traders expected Inditex shares to open down 2-3%.

Impact of Climate on Retail Trends

Hotter, Longer Summers

HOTTER, LONGER SUMMERS

Inditex said its autumn/winter collections had been "very well received" by customers, with sales from August 1 to September 7 up 9% from a year ago - an indication that heatwaves sweeping Europe did not deter shoppers.

Analyst Insights

"Current trading looks very good despite a toughening prior year comparison, hot weather and U.S. consumer slowdown reported by peers," said Anne Critchlow, analyst at Berenberg.

Retailer Adaptations to Weather Patterns

Retailers globally are adjusting their sourcing schedules as hot weather increasingly stretches into the back-to-school season, when stores usually start selling jackets and coats.

Climate Data and Regional Impact

Western Europe had its hottest June and July on record, according to European Union scientists, as climate change drives up temperatures and fuels wildfires.

Capital Expenditure and Future Investments

Inditex announced an additional €200 million of capital expenditure to upgrade its corporate offices, on top of €2.3 billion of spending already earmarked for this year as it revamps stores and improves its logistics. RBC analysts estimate its annual capital expenditure is around three times that of its Swedish rival H&M.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by David Latona and Thomas Derpinghaus and Louise Heavens)