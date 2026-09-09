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OpenAI says working with Samsung on next-generation chips, deepening cooperation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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OpenAI and Samsung Deepen Partnership for Next-Generation AI Chip Development

Expanding Collaboration Between OpenAI and Samsung Electronics

By Heekyong Yang

Joint Research and Development on AI Chips

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - OpenAI is deepening cooperation with Samsung Electronics as the ChatGPT maker develops its own chips, expanding ties with the South Korean technology giant across semiconductors and enterprise AI services.

Progress and Recognition in Chip Production

"One of the areas where we have made the most progress and gained the most recognition with Samsung Electronics is our joint production and research on the next-generation chips we are developing," Harrison Kim, General Manager of OpenAI Korea, said at a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday, without elaborating.

Samsung’s Deployment of ChatGPT

Kim also said Samsung Electronics was "one of the largest-scale deployments of ChatGPT globally," saying the company's employees in Korea and overseas use ChatGPT for work across research and development, marketing and sales.

Samsung Electronics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OpenAI’s Custom AI Chip Initiatives

Development of Jalapeno Chip

In June, OpenAI unveiled its first custom artificial intelligence chip designed with Broadcom. OpenAI's ​engineers designed the chip, called Jalapeno, together with Broadcom for a task known as AI inference, the process of crunching data to answer queries in applications such as ​ChatGPT.

Manufacturing Partnerships

OpenAI at that time said that Taiwan's TSMC would manufacture the chips.

Memory Chip Supply for Stargate Project

Last year, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix signed letters of intent to supply memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate data centre project.

Kim said demand for memory chips would continue to grow as more advanced chips were needed to enable faster and more complex computing, making cooperation with South Korean semiconductor suppliers a priority for OpenAI's local office.

Enterprise AI Adoption in South Korea

Samsung’s Broader Use of Generative AI

The cooperation comes as Samsung broadens its use of generative AI. The company said in June that workers in its Device eXperience division, which oversees mobile phones, televisions and home appliances, would be allowed to use ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude internally.

Growth in ChatGPT Enterprise Users

OpenAI said the number of ChatGPT Enterprise users at South Korean companies and institutions had surged about 28-fold as of the end of August from a year earlier, as businesses broadened their use of artificial intelligence from individual tasks to company-wide operations.

AI Use Across Business Functions

Companies were increasingly using AI across functions including legal, sales, finance, marketing and operations, OpenAI said. The company declined to provide absolute user numbers.

South Korea’s Leading Role in AI Adoption

South Korea had the largest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers outside the United States as of late last year, according to OpenAI.

OpenAI expects adoption to accelerate following the September 4 launch of GPT-6 Astra, its latest model, which it said offered improved performance in computer use, professional work, science, coding and cybersecurity.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed Davies)

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI and Samsung are collaborating on next‑generation AI inference chips, expanding beyond memory supply into custom hardware R&D.
  • Samsung previously signed an LOI to supply advanced DRAM — up to 900,000 wafer‑starts per month — for OpenAI’s Stargate AI infrastructure project.
  • Samsung is deploying ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex widely within its global workforce, underscoring deepening enterprise AI integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of OpenAI and Samsung's partnership?
OpenAI and Samsung are collaborating on developing next-generation AI chips and expanding AI-based enterprise services.
How is Samsung using ChatGPT in its operations?
Samsung employees in Korea and internationally use ChatGPT for research and development, marketing, and sales.
Which chip did OpenAI design with Broadcom?
OpenAI designed a custom AI chip called Jalapeno with Broadcom, intended for AI inference tasks.
How has enterprise use of ChatGPT changed in South Korea?
The number of ChatGPT Enterprise users at South Korean companies increased about 28-fold over the past year.
Why is cooperation with South Korean semiconductor suppliers a priority for OpenAI?
OpenAI prioritizes working with South Korean chip suppliers due to rising demand for advanced chips enabling faster and more complex AI computing.

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