GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK flights resume but airports warn of ongoing disruption from air traffic outage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK flights resume but airports warn of ongoing disruption from air traffic outage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Airlines Airports

UK Flights Restart but Airports Caution Passengers Over Continued Disruptions

Flight Operations Resume Amid Ongoing Challenges

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Flights from British airports resumed early on Wednesday after a major air traffic control failure, but hubs warned that it would take time for operations to return to normal after disruption left aircraft in the wrong places.

Impact of Air Traffic Control Failure

The hours-long shutdown on Tuesday, which resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded, has ramped up pressure on air traffic control provider NATS and its boss Martin Rolfe.

Calls for Accountability

Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, had already called for him to resign for his role in the last system meltdown in August 2023, when cancelled flights cost operators £100 million ($135 million).

Airports Advise Caution for Passengers

As operations restarted, Heathrow Airport, near London, said passengers should check with their airline before heading to the airport as schedules would have changed due to the problems on Tuesday.

"We are expecting knock-on impacts as aircraft and crew reposition," the UK's busiest hub said in a statement.

"We know how frustrating this situation is and ... are working closely with our local NATS team and airline partners to recover normal operations as quickly as possible."

Guidance from Major Airports

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow emphasized the importance of checking flight status before traveling, citing ongoing schedule changes and operational recovery efforts.

London Gatwick

London Gatwick, Britain's second busiest airport, also advised passengers to check with their airline first.

Airlines and Passenger Impact

Ryanair said around 150,000 of its passengers had been affected by the outage after it cancelled more than 200 flights, while British Airways said it had cancelled or diverted 100 flights with tens of thousands impacted.

Financial Implications

($1 = 0.7379 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • More than 1,000 flights were cancelled or delayed on Sept 8 due to a NATS system failure impacting major UK airports including Heathrow and Gatwick, highlighting vulnerabilities in UK aviation infrastructure (apnews.com).
  • NATS confirmed the issue was resolved by around 19:34 BST on Sept 8, stating that safety was never compromised and a fix had been implemented; nonetheless, clearing the flight backlog will take time (investing.com).
  • Pressure has intensified on NATS leadership: Ryanair reports around 150,000 passengers were impacted and reiterates call for CEO Martin Rolfe to resign, while Wizz Air demands urgent reform. The Civil Aviation Authority expects a full incident report to assess future measures (gulf-times.com).
  • Airports like Heathrow and Gatwick advise passengers to check with their airline before traveling, noting that disruption will persist due to the need to reposition crews and aircraft amid cascading delays (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were UK flights disrupted on Tuesday?
A major air traffic control failure led to the cancellation of over 1,000 flights and left many passengers stranded.
Which airlines and airports were most affected by the outage?
Ryanair and British Airways were heavily impacted, with Heathrow and Gatwick airports advising passengers to check airline schedules.
How long will disruptions last after flights resume?
Airports have warned that knock-on impacts will be felt as aircraft and crews are repositioned, with recovery to normal operations taking time.
How many passengers were affected by the air traffic control issue?
Hundreds of thousands of passengers were affected, with Ryanair alone impacting around 150,000 travelers.
What are airports advising passengers following the outage?
Passengers are being told to check with their airlines before heading to the airport due to ongoing schedule changes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil nears $100 as fresh Middle East strikes raise supply risks

Oil nears $100 as fresh Middle East strikes raise supply risks

Image for Richemont appoints Rupert's son Anton co-deputy chairman

Richemont appoints Rupert's son Anton co-deputy chairman

Image for UK's Energean posts higher half-year profit, maintains output forecast after Israel restart

UK's Energean posts higher half-year profit, maintains output forecast after Israel restart

Image for OpenAI says working with Samsung on next-generation chips, deepening cooperation

OpenAI says working with Samsung on next-generation chips, deepening cooperation

Image for Zara owner Inditex reports strong August trading amid heatwaves

Zara owner Inditex reports strong August trading amid heatwaves

Image for Oil heads for $100, Asia stocks subdued as Middle East tensions escalate

Oil heads for $100, Asia stocks subdued as Middle East tensions escalate

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Yen stands tall as dollar drifts, oil's run towards $100 chills sentiment
Yen stands tall as dollar drifts, oil's run towards $100 chills sentiment
Image for Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say
Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say
Image for Morning Bid: $100 Brent in sight, yen defies gravity
Morning Bid: $100 Brent in sight, yen defies gravity
Image for Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
Image for Air traffic control issue disrupts flights at major UK airports
Air traffic control issue disrupts flights at major UK airports
Image for US judge dismisses suit by British anti-disinformation activist against deporting him
US judge dismisses suit by British anti-disinformation activist against deporting him
Image for OpenAI offers AI for chip design, touts cost advantage over open-source, CFO says
OpenAI offers AI for chip design, touts cost advantage over open-source, CFO says
Image for China, Russia stress strategic ties with North Korea in anniversary messages to Kim
China, Russia stress strategic ties with North Korea in anniversary messages to Kim
Image for Argentina initiates sanction proceedings against 60 people and companies over Falklands oil exploration
Argentina initiates sanction proceedings against 60 people and companies over Falklands oil exploration
Image for Trading Day: Roll out the $100 barrel
Trading Day: Roll out the $100 barrel
Image for Ukraine contracting around 1,000 Patriot missiles from allies, defence chief says
Ukraine contracting around 1,000 Patriot missiles from allies, defence chief says
Image for Wall Street down, oil up as inflation, Middle East worries persist
Wall Street down, oil up as inflation, Middle East worries persist
View All Finance Posts