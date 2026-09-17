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German states urge support for car industry amid "historic disruption" - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German states urge support for car industry amid "historic disruption"

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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German States Push for Swift EU Action as Car Industry Faces Historic Disruption

German Regional States Call for Urgent EU Support Amid Automotive Industry Challenges

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Three German regional states that are home to the nation's largest car manufacturers on Thursday urged the government and European Union leaders to speed up support measures as the industry faces "historic disruptions".

Risks Facing the German Automotive Industry

Without a better regulatory environment at home and protective trade measures, "the automotive industry is at risk of irreversible damage," the leaders of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Lower Saxony said in a joint statement.

Key Demands from State Leaders

  • The EU Commission’s anti-subsidy investigations must be extended to plug-in hybrids, they said.
  • The EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, designed to support industrial investment, decarbonisation and local manufacturing, must be pursued with both urgency and diligence, they added.
  • In the eight-page statement, the leaders also called for steps to lower energy and non-wage labour costs, infrastructure investments as well as bureaucracy cuts.
  • EU carbon emission rules should be relaxed, with relief measures needed for e-fuels, hybrid cars and efficient combustion engines as transition technologies, they said.
Industry Transition and Regulatory Relief

The leaders emphasized the need for relief measures for transition technologies such as e-fuels, hybrid cars, and efficient combustion engines, highlighting the importance of regulatory flexibility during the industry's transformation.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The regional leaders warned that without improved regulation at home and protective trade measures, Germany’s automotive industry risks irreversible damage.
  • They urged the EU to extend its anti‑subsidy investigation to include plug‑in hybrids, and to expedite implementation of the Industrial Accelerator Act to boost investment, decarbonisation, and domestic manufacturing.
  • They called for lower energy and non‑wage labor costs, infrastructure investment, bureaucracy reductions, and more flexible CO₂ rules, including support for e‑fuels, hybrids and efficient combustion engines as transition technologies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are German states urging support for the car industry?
They warn the car industry faces historic disruption and risk of irreversible damage without stronger regulatory and financial support.
What specific measures are the German leaders requesting?
They demand stricter anti-subsidy investigations, lower costs, more infrastructure investment, and relaxed EU emission rules.
Which German states are involved in the joint statement?
Leaders from Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, and Lower Saxony issued the appeal.
What changes do the leaders want in EU carbon emission rules?
They request relief measures for e-fuels, plug-in hybrids, and efficient combustion engines as transition technologies.
What is the Industrial Accelerator Act mentioned in the article?
It is a proposed EU act aimed at supporting industrial investment, decarbonisation, and local manufacturing.

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