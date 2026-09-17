German States Push for Swift EU Action as Car Industry Faces Historic Disruption

German Regional States Call for Urgent EU Support Amid Automotive Industry Challenges

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Three German regional states that are home to the nation's largest car manufacturers on Thursday urged the government and European Union leaders to speed up support measures as the industry faces "historic disruptions".

Risks Facing the German Automotive Industry

Without a better regulatory environment at home and protective trade measures, "the automotive industry is at risk of irreversible damage," the leaders of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Lower Saxony said in a joint statement.

Key Demands from State Leaders

The EU Commission’s anti-subsidy investigations must be extended to plug-in hybrids, they said.

The EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, designed to support industrial investment, decarbonisation and local manufacturing, must be pursued with both urgency and diligence, they added.

In the eight-page statement, the leaders also called for steps to lower energy and non-wage labour costs, infrastructure investments as well as bureaucracy cuts.

EU carbon emission rules should be relaxed, with relief measures needed for e-fuels, hybrid cars and efficient combustion engines as transition technologies, they said.

Industry Transition and Regulatory Relief

The leaders emphasized the need for relief measures for transition technologies such as e-fuels, hybrid cars, and efficient combustion engines, highlighting the importance of regulatory flexibility during the industry's transformation.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, editing by Thomas Seythal)