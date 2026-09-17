Revolut Confirms Plans for Dual Listing in New York and London
Revolut's Dual Stock Market Listing Announcement
CEO Nik Storonsky's Statement
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Revolut founder and CEO Nik Storonsky confirmed on Thursday that the financial technology firm is planning a dual stock market listing in New York and London, in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos.
Media Response and Verification
Reuters could not verify the report. Revolut did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Reporting Details
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru)