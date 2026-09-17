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Revolut plans dual listing in New York, London, French newspaper Les Echos reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Revolut plans dual listing in New York, London, French newspaper Les Echos reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Revolut Confirms Plans for Dual Listing in New York and London

Revolut's Dual Stock Market Listing Announcement

CEO Nik Storonsky's Statement

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Revolut founder and CEO Nik Storonsky confirmed on Thursday that the financial technology firm is planning a dual stock market listing in New York and London, in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos.

Media Response and Verification

Reuters could not verify the report. Revolut did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Revolut is exploring a dual stock market listing in New York and London, according to Les Echos, confirmed by CEO Nik Storonsky (en.wikipedia.org).
  • This initiative follows strong private market momentum: Revolut’s secondary share sale in July valued the company at about $115 billion, up from $75 billion (live.euronext.com).
  • Additionally, Revolut has received conditional approval for a U.S. national bank charter and obtained full UK banking licence in March 2026, signaling its deepening regulatory footprint ahead of any listing (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who confirmed Revolut's dual listing plans?
Revolut's founder and CEO Nik Storonsky confirmed the dual listing plans in an interview with Les Echos.
Which stock markets will Revolut seek to list on?
Revolut plans to list on both the New York and London stock exchanges.
What news source reported on Revolut's dual listing?
The dual listing was reported by the French newspaper Les Echos.
Has Revolut officially commented on the news?
Revolut did not immediately reply to a request for comment regarding the dual listing.

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