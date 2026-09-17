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Highlights from Canadian PM Mark Carney's speech in Strasbourg - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Highlights from Canadian PM Mark Carney's speech in Strasbourg

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Canadian PM Mark Carney Proposes Strategic Alliance with the European Union

Highlights from Mark Carney's Speech to the European Parliament

By Julia Payne

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney called for a sweeping strategic alliance with the European Union and proposed joint efforts on critical minerals, AI, defence and trade during a speech to the European Parliament on Thursday. 

Carney spoke a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was opening the door for Canada to become an "associate member" in her annual State of the European Union address.   

Here are some highlights:

Carney on Geopolitical Backdrop

Challenges Facing Societies

"Today, our societies are being rocked by new storms: the upheavals linked to climate change, the erosion of democratic norms, and the use of trade as a weapon."

"The multilateral institutions we relied on have been weakened. Sovereignty and openness are difficult to reconcile today. Economic integration is now being used as a weapon, and tariffs as a means of pressure." 

The Role of Technology

"Technology is transforming the nature of war, the structure of economies, and the ability of states to govern." 

"Technology platforms aspire to sovereignty. They want to set the terms of access. They want to dictate the rules of regulation—and even circumvent them. They want to control our data, spread disinformation, and steal our children’s childhoods.

Resilience in the Face of Global Storms

"This is a ferocious storm. A single tree will come down in it. A forest will not."

Carney on Associate Membership Offer

Shared Values and Commitment

"We are not fair-weather allies. We do not pursue zero-sum deals. Our commitment to the rule of law, and our unyielding defence of human dignity, individual freedom, and democracy share the same deep roots, the same unwavering dedication."

"We believe that a strong economy is not an end in itself but the means to a just society."

Strengthening Ties Between Europe and Canada

"Europe and Canada are each strong. Europe and Canada are even stronger together."

"Yesterday, President von der Leyen spoke of moving beyond CETA to an Alliance for the Future - pening the door to Canada becoming the European Union’s first associate member. We welcome this ambition - olling shows an overwhelming majority of Canadians support much closer ties."

Principles of the Proposed Alliance

"An alliance strong enough so that no one can dictate our choices. Open enough that others can join. Principled enough that our strength reinforces international law rather than replaces it. "

Carney on Actions a Deeper Alliance Can Take

Building Resilience and Strategic Autonomy

"Sovereignty requires resilience—the ability to withstand shocks."

"Canada and Europe should secure our strategic autonomy through deep cooperation in the full range of strategic capabilities, including critical minerals, defence industrial capacity, AI and computing, energy security, space, and payments."

Deepening Economic and Social Ties

"We should move towards seamless, digital trade in non-agricultural goods and a wide range of services. We should deepen our people-to-people ties, allowing our youth to live, work and study where they want on either side of the Atlantic."

Energy Security and Infrastructure

"Canada can contribute LNG and hydrogen at large scale to support Europe's energy security including by developing and leveraging new port infrastructure in the high north and on our east coast."

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Carney welcomed von der Leyen’s proposal for Canada to become the EU’s first associate member—a bold new status not outlined in EU treaties (apnews.com).
  • He called for cooperation in strategic sectors—critical minerals, AI, defence capacity, energy (LNG and hydrogen), digital trade, and youth mobility—to bolster shared resilience (apnews.com).
  • Context: The offer comes amid frayed Canada–US ties, with Canada seeking diversification of partnerships; the EU frames this as building a “common prosperity and economic security space” rooted in shared democratic values (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Canadian PM Mark Carney propose in his Strasbourg speech?
Mark Carney called for a strategic alliance between Canada and the EU, focusing on cooperation in critical minerals, AI, defence, and trade.
How did the EU respond to Canada’s partnership proposal?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened the door for Canada to become an associate member of the European Union.
What are the key challenges mentioned by Mark Carney?
Carney emphasized climate change, erosion of democratic norms, and the use of trade and technology as weapons as major challenges.
What areas of cooperation did Carney highlight for Canada and the EU?
Carney highlighted critical minerals, AI, defence, digital trade, energy security, and deepening youth and people-to-people ties.
How can Canada support Europe’s energy security?
Canada can contribute large-scale LNG and hydrogen exports by developing new port infrastructure in the high north and east coast.

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