EasyJet Portugal Cabin Crew to Strike in October and December Over Conditions
Details of the Planned Strike and Underlying Issues
Strike Dates and Impact
LISBON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - EasyJet's cabin crew in Portugal voted on Thursday to go on strike between October 2 and 6 and again from December 19 to 23 to protest poor working conditions, in a move likely to ground hundreds of flights at Portuguese airports, a spokesperson for the SNPVAC union said.
Union Statements on Working Conditions
The spokesperson for the leading Portuguese cabin crew union, said working conditions for Portugal-based crew "continued to deteriorate despite warnings from the union that the airline had failed to address".
Main Complaints Raised by Crew
The complaints centre on unstable rosters, breaches of the company agreement, discriminatory treatment compared with pilots, operational planning failures, as well as pressure to work overtime to cover staff shortages, the spokesperson said.
Additional Information
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)