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Finance

EasyJet Portugal cabin crew vote for October, pre-Christmas strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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EasyJet Portugal Cabin Crew to Strike in October and December Over Conditions

Details of the Planned Strike and Underlying Issues

Strike Dates and Impact

LISBON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - EasyJet's cabin crew in Portugal voted on Thursday to go on strike between October 2 and 6 and again from December 19 to 23 to protest poor working conditions, in a move likely to ground hundreds of flights at Portuguese airports, a spokesperson for the SNPVAC union said.

Union Statements on Working Conditions

The spokesperson for the leading Portuguese cabin crew union, said working conditions for Portugal-based crew "continued to deteriorate despite warnings from the union that the airline had failed to address".

Main Complaints Raised by Crew

The complaints centre on unstable rosters, breaches of the company agreement, discriminatory treatment compared with pilots, operational planning failures, as well as pressure to work overtime to cover staff shortages, the spokesperson said.

Additional Information

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • The October and December strike dates aim to highlight long‑standing grievances over roster instability, discriminatory treatment, and operational planning issues.
  • Prior disputes—including an August 2024 three‑day strike that led to over 200 flight cancellations—underscore the severity of the unrest and potential disruption to Portuguese travel hubs.
  • EasyJet’s cabin‑crew relations are managed via formal agreements (e.g. the February 2024 company‑level accord extended to all Portugal staff), yet tensions persist amid fragmented union negotiations and widespread European labor actions.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the EasyJet Portugal cabin crew strikes scheduled?
The strikes are set for October 2-6 and December 19-23.
What are the main reasons for the EasyJet cabin crew strikes in Portugal?
Crew members cite poor working conditions, unstable rosters, company agreement breaches, and pressure to work overtime.
How could the EasyJet strikes impact flights at Portuguese airports?
The strikes are likely to ground hundreds of flights, causing significant disruption.
Who represents the EasyJet cabin crew in Portugal?
The SNPVAC union represents Portugal-based EasyJet cabin crew.

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