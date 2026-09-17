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Chinese automakers scour Europe for factories ahead of EU local content rules, says BYD adviser - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese automakers scour Europe for factories ahead of EU local content rules, says BYD adviser

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles

Chinese Automakers Accelerate Search for European Factories as EU Rules Loom

Chinese Automakers Seek European Production Sites Amid New EU Regulations

BYD and Rivals Intensify Factory Search

TURIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - As Chinese automakers search Europe for production sites ahead of expected EU local content rules, BYD's European adviser says he's always running into rivals' executives in airport lounges on the same quest.

They are focused on scouting existing car assembly plants that would enable Chinese automakers to start production far more quickly than building a new factory from scratch, Alfredo Altavilla told Reuters.

Spain and France: Leading Contenders

Spain and France remain the "most actionable" options for BYD, China's biggest electric vehicle maker, as they boast "decidedly simpler situations," he said. The top consideration is how much it would cost to refurbish the selected site.

"We have to find something to buy now and restore it with relatively little money... quickly," Altavilla said late on Wednesday at the opening of a new dealership for BYD's premium Denza brand in Turin, Italy.

"I'm constantly visiting factories all over Europe," he said, adding that after the event he was taking a late flight "to England to see another one".

"We have a very large team that keeps conducting feasibility studies for all the facilities we are considering," he said, acknowledging that rivals are on the same task.

"In airports we all bump into each other," Altavilla said.

Impact of EU Local Content Rules

LOCAL CONTENT RULES

Chinese manufacturers have already struck several deals to share production lines at underutilised European plants owned by legacy automakers, including Leapmotor and Dongfeng with Stellantis, in Spain and France respectively and Geely with Ford in Spain. Chery has teamed up with a local partner top take over an old Nissan plant in Spain.

Push for Manufacturing Footprints in the EU

Now they are engaged in a broader push to establish manufacturing footprints inside the European Union as Brussels works on 'Made in Europe' rules that will set minimum local content limits for electric vehicles sold in the bloc. They are still being drawn up but they are expected to be introduced as soon as next year.

BYD’s Unique Approach

Unlike its Chinese rivals, BYD wants to buy, fully own and refurbish an existing factory to accelerate localized production.

BYD is currently in the initial stage of production at its first European passenger car plant, in Hungary, and expects to select the site for a second European facility by the end of the year, Altavilla said.

Future Expansion Plans

Looking further ahead, he said BYD would eventually need "three assembly plants and one battery plant" in Europe to support its growth ambitions and meet EU rules.

As well as Spain and France, other countries are still under consideration for BYD, Altavilla said. Italy, however, has become a "plan B" because Stellantis, the country's sole major automaker, is unwilling to sell any plants, he said.

"I cannot buy something that is not for sale," he said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • BYD’s Europe adviser Alfredo Altavilla says Chinese automakers are aggressively scouting brownfield sites to comply quickly with pending EU ‘Made in Europe’ local content rules, preferring acquisitions over new builds to start production faster (investing.com).
  • Spain and France are regarded by BYD as the most practical locations for a second European plant, thanks to simpler acquisition and refurbishment prospects, with a decision expected by end‑of‑year (live.euronext.com).
  • Long‑term, BYD anticipates operating three vehicle assembly plants plus one battery factory in Europe to scale volumes and meet EU regulations—beyond its inaugural plant now ramping up in Hungary (live.euronext.com).
  • The push by Chinese automakers into Europe reflects broader industry dynamics: European ‘Made in EU’ rules (e.g. target of 70% local content) are under consideration amid capacity excess and global competitive pressures, with legacy EU automakers also calling for clarity and support (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Chinese automakers seeking factories in Europe?
Chinese automakers are searching for existing factories in Europe to accelerate production ahead of new EU local content rules for electric vehicles.
What countries are BYD considering for new factories?
BYD is mainly considering Spain and France, citing simpler acquisition and refurbishment processes, but is also evaluating other European countries.
What are EU local content rules?
EU local content rules, expected to be introduced soon, will set minimum local content requirements for electric vehicles sold in the EU.
How does BYD's strategy differ from other Chinese automakers?
Unlike others who share production lines, BYD prefers to buy, fully own, and refurbish existing European factories to speed up localized production.
What are BYD's long-term European manufacturing plans?
BYD plans to eventually operate three assembly plants and one battery plant in Europe to meet growth goals and comply with EU regulations.

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