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AstraZeneca-Daiichi breast cancer drug cleared for NHS use in England - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AstraZeneca-Daiichi breast cancer drug cleared for NHS use in England

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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AstraZeneca-Daiichi Breast Cancer Drug Enhertu Approved for NHS in England

Enhertu Approval and Impact on Breast Cancer Treatment in England

Background and Approval Details

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said on Thursday their breast cancer treatment Enhertu has been approved for use in England's state-run healthcare system, expanding access to a drug that has been available in Scotland since 2023.

Future Access Plans

The companies said they will now seek approval for access from health bodies in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Significance of NICE Approval

The approval by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) clears a key hurdle to wider adoption in the UK after funding for Enhertu had previously been rejected on cost-effectiveness grounds.

Eligibility and Treatment Details

Enhertu can now be reimbursed in England for National Health Service patients with so-called HER2-low metastatic breast cancer. Breast cancer can express varying levels of a protein called HER2 that contributes to tumour growth and spread.

Patient Impact and Pricing

About 1,000 women a year will be eligible now for the treatment, AstraZeneca and Daiichi said. They did not disclose details of the agreement with NICE. Enhertu's list price in the UK is £1,455 ($1,950) per 100 mg vial. 

How Enhertu Works

The drug works by delivering chemotherapy ⁠directly to ​tumours identified by the HER2 marker while ​sparing healthy cells. It has been approved in several countries for treating certain breast, gastric and lung cancers.

Supporting Data and Policy Changes

NICE based its recommendation on 2022 trial data showing Enhertu extended survival in some patients by about six months.

The decision also follows changes to Britain's cost-effectiveness methodology and ⁠a US-UK agreement aimed at gradually bringing British drug prices closer to US levels.

Industry Response

"NICE’s decision to revisit the way it values late-stage cancer medicines is a positive initial step which enabled this outcome,” Laura McMullin, UK general manager at Daiichi Sankyo, said in a statement.

($1 = £0.7461)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Enhertu, developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, cleared for NHS England after NICE approved reimbursement for HER2‑low metastatic breast cancer—~1,000 women annually eligible, list price £1,455 per 100 mg
  • Approval follows UK‑US pharmaceutical pricing arrangement and raised NICE cost‑effectiveness thresholds (to £25–35 k per QALY), enabling previously rejected cancer drugs to gain access
  • AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo will now seek Wales and Northern Ireland access; the move underscores broader reforms improving innovative drug availability in the UK

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Enhertu and who manufactures it?
Enhertu is a breast cancer treatment developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, used to treat HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.
What recent approval did Enhertu receive in the UK?
Enhertu has been approved for use in England's NHS following a positive evaluation by NICE, after already being available in Scotland.
How many patients could benefit from Enhertu's NHS approval in England?
About 1,000 women per year with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer are expected to be eligible for the treatment.
What was the basis for NICE's approval of Enhertu?
NICE's recommendation was based on 2022 trial data showing Enhertu extended survival in some patients by around six months.
What is the list price of Enhertu in the UK?
Enhertu is listed at £1,455 ($1,950) per 100 mg vial in the UK.

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