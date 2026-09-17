Ireland Withdraws from Eurovision 2027 Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis, RTE States
Ireland's Decision to Withdraw from Eurovision 2027
Official Statement from RTE
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ireland will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster RTE said on Thursday, citing the ongoing loss of life in Gaza.
Humanitarian Concerns Behind the Withdrawal
"RTE feels that Ireland's participation cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk," the broadcaster said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, writing by Sam Tobin, editing by William James)