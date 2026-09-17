GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trump discusses land swaps for peace between Ukraine and Russia - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting Donald Trump announcing his proposal for land swaps to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, amidst ongoing conflict. This moment highlights his diplomatic approach to resolving tensions in Eastern Europe.
Headlines

Ireland will not participate in Eurovision 2027, RTE says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics International News Media

Ireland Withdraws from Eurovision 2027 Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis, RTE States

Ireland's Decision to Withdraw from Eurovision 2027

Official Statement from RTE

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ireland will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster RTE said on Thursday, citing the ongoing loss of life in Gaza.

Humanitarian Concerns Behind the Withdrawal

"RTE feels that Ireland's participation cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk," the broadcaster said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, writing by Sam Tobin, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • RTÉ reiterated its decision of non‑participation and non‑broadcast for Eurovision 2027, underscoring unchanged stance from 2026 rooted in humanitarian concerns over Gaza. (rte.ie)
  • The broadcaster cited the 'appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza,' the humanitarian crisis, and the 'continued denial of independent access to international journalists' as the basis for its decision. (rte.ie)
  • This marks the second consecutive year of Ireland’s Eurovision boycott, aligning with similar withdrawals by Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland in response to Israel’s continued involvement. (rte.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ireland not participating in Eurovision 2027?
Ireland is not participating in Eurovision 2027 due to the ongoing loss of life and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Who announced Ireland’s Eurovision 2027 withdrawal?
The announcement was made by Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE.
What reason did RTE give for withdrawing from Eurovision?
RTE stated that participation cannot be justified given the ongoing loss of lives and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Which event is Ireland withdrawing from?
Ireland is withdrawing from the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest.
Where was the decision by RTE reported?
The decision was reported from London by Reuters on September 17.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EasyJet Portugal cabin crew vote for October, pre-Christmas strikes

EasyJet Portugal cabin crew vote for October, pre-Christmas strikes

Image for Swiss upper house postpones vote on UBS rules until next week

Swiss upper house postpones vote on UBS rules until next week

Image for Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales

Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales

Image for Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine

Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine

Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election as count completed

Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election as count completed

Image for Cinema operator Vue weighs strategic options including potential IPO

Cinema operator Vue weighs strategic options including potential IPO

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Rescue efforts end after 21 die in collapse of bomb-damaged building in Gaza; 45 saved from rubble
Rescue efforts end after 21 die in collapse of bomb-damaged building in Gaza; 45 saved from rubble
Image for Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review
Democratic senator calls for US diplomats to help guide Europe troop review
Image for Biathlon-Dahlin steps down after eight years rebuilding trust in biathlon
Biathlon-Dahlin steps down after eight years rebuilding trust in biathlon
Image for Iran expels Swedish diplomat in retaliatory action, foreign ministry says
Iran expels Swedish diplomat in retaliatory action, foreign ministry says
Image for Yemenis take to boats to flee as Middle East war spreads
Yemenis take to boats to flee as Middle East war spreads
Image for ANALYSIS-The night Sweden's far-right stopped winning
ANALYSIS-The night Sweden's far-right stopped winning
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints acting prosecutor general, decree shows
Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints acting prosecutor general, decree shows
Image for Paris hosts military leaders to weigh post-UN mission in Lebanon
Paris hosts military leaders to weigh post-UN mission in Lebanon
Image for Ed Sheeran's opening acts quit tour after Macklemore axed for pro-Palestinian remarks
Ed Sheeran's opening acts quit tour after Macklemore axed for pro-Palestinian remarks
Image for US allies fret over how Trump might play his Taiwan hand with Xi
US allies fret over how Trump might play his Taiwan hand with Xi
Image for Russian drones hit Ukrainian bus and train, killing five, officials say
Russian drones hit Ukrainian bus and train, killing five, officials say
Image for Canada applies to join UK-led military coalition
Canada applies to join UK-led military coalition
View All Headlines Posts