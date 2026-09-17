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Finance

Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Poland Ends Alert After Military Jets Scrambled Near Ukraine Border Strikes

Polish Response to Russian Strikes Near Ukraine Border

Incident Overview

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sirens sounded in eastern Poland, military aircraft were scrambled and two airports temporarily suspended flights after Russian strikes on Ukraine came close to the NATO member's border, Polish and Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday.

The Polish army said that no violation of Polish airspace was recorded and that military aircraft had finished their operations. Airports in Rzeszow and Lublin reopened after their temporary closure.

Statements from Officials

"A massive attack on the western part of Ukraine — very close to the Polish border — has just ended," Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference. "A petrol station was likely hit again, and our aircraft were scrambled."

Military and Local Reports

Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski told private broadcaster TVN24 a drone had crashed or been shot down around 4 kilometres from the Polish border.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters that explosions sounded several kilometres from the border on the Ukrainian side. On Sunday, a Russian drone hit a passenger train just two kilometres from Ukraine-Polish border.

Impact on Civilians and Infrastructure

Residents of two eastern regions of Poland received alerts warning them of a risk of aerial attacks and that they should find a safe place.

Local media reported that sirens had sounded. Footage from state news channel TVP Info showed that children in a school in the eastern city of Lublin had been evacuated.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Sirens triggered and military aircraft scrambled in eastern Poland following Russian drone and missile strikes in western Ukraine close to the border—airspace remained uncompromised and operations have returned to normal. (apnews.com)
  • Airports in Rzeszów and Lublin were temporarily closed for safety reasons and have since resumed service. (apnews.com)
  • The heightened readiness reflects growing concerns over spillover from escalating Russian attacks near Poland’s border, prompting both preventative measures and coordination with NATO allies. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were sirens sounded in eastern Poland?
Sirens were sounded due to Russian strikes in western Ukraine near Poland's border, raising concerns about potential aerial threats.
Were any Polish airports affected by the incident?
Yes, airports in Rzeszow and Lublin temporarily suspended flights but have since reopened.
Did Russian attacks violate Polish airspace?
No, the Polish army confirmed that there was no violation of Polish airspace during the incident.
What security measures did Poland take during the alert?
Poland scrambled military jets, issued warnings to residents, and evacuated schools as precautionary measures.
How close did the attacks occur to the Polish border?
Russian strikes and drone activity occurred as close as 2-4 kilometers from the Poland-Ukraine border.

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