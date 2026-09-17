Lucid and Bolt Join Forces to Deploy 25,000 Robotaxis in Europe by 2035

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Robotaxi Deployment in Europe

Overview of the Collaboration

Sept 17 (Reuters) - US EV maker Lucid Group and European shared mobility platform Bolt said on Thursday they are teaming up to roll out self-driving ride services across Europe, as they seek to tap into the region's emerging robotaxi market.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

The partnership reflects how robotaxi development is shifting from pilot programs to commercial deployment, especially in Europe, with competition intensifying as companies race to scale. Uber, Verne and Pony.ai launched robotaxi rides in Zagreb in August, while Alphabet-owned Waymo is testing autonomous vehicles in Munich ahead of a planned launch in Germany in late 2027.

Deployment Plans and Vehicle Technology

Scale of the Rollout

Bolt plans to deploy 25,000 fully autonomous Lucid vehicles in major European cities as part of a broader push to grow its autonomous fleet to 100,000 vehicles by 2035.

Vehicle Platform and Architecture

The vehicles will be based on Lucid's upcoming Midsize platform and are expected to use Nvidia's Hyperion autonomous-vehicle architecture.

Development and Operational Strategy

Co-Development of Autonomous-Ready Platform

Lucid and Bolt will co-develop an autonomous-driving-system-ready vehicle platform designed for SAE Level 4 automation, meaning the vehicles can operate with no intervention within defined operating conditions and areas.

Bolt's Role in Fleet Operations

Fleet Management and Infrastructure

Bolt's autonomous-driving unit will help set vehicle, software, safety and rider-experience requirements, while also building the fleet infrastructure, operating systems and city partnerships needed for a broader rollout. Bolt intends to own and operate the fleet.

Collaboration with Stakeholders

The companies said they would also work with autonomous-driving technology partners, European regulators and policymakers to support the rollout.

Lucid's Broader Robotaxi Initiatives

Lucid has a separate US robotaxi partnership with Uber and autonomous-driving firm Nuro, under which Uber committed to deploy at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles, including the Gravity SUV and models from its upcoming Midsize platform, starting this year.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)