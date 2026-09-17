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Lucid, Bolt team up to deploy 25,000 robotaxis across Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lucid, Bolt team up to deploy 25,000 robotaxis across Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Markets EV mobility

Lucid and Bolt Join Forces to Deploy 25,000 Robotaxis in Europe by 2035

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Robotaxi Deployment in Europe

Overview of the Collaboration

Sept 17 (Reuters) - US EV maker Lucid Group and European shared mobility platform Bolt said on Thursday they are teaming up to roll out self-driving ride services across Europe, as they seek to tap into the region's emerging robotaxi market.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

The partnership reflects how robotaxi development is shifting from pilot programs to commercial deployment, especially in Europe, with competition intensifying as companies race to scale. Uber, Verne and Pony.ai launched robotaxi rides in Zagreb in August, while Alphabet-owned Waymo is testing autonomous vehicles in Munich ahead of a planned launch in Germany in late 2027.

Deployment Plans and Vehicle Technology

Scale of the Rollout

Bolt plans to deploy 25,000 fully autonomous Lucid vehicles in major European cities as part of a broader push to grow its autonomous fleet to 100,000 vehicles by 2035.

Vehicle Platform and Architecture

The vehicles will be based on Lucid's upcoming Midsize platform and are expected to use Nvidia's Hyperion autonomous-vehicle architecture.

Development and Operational Strategy

Co-Development of Autonomous-Ready Platform

Lucid and Bolt will co-develop an autonomous-driving-system-ready vehicle platform designed for SAE Level 4 automation, meaning the vehicles can operate with no intervention within defined operating conditions and areas.

Bolt's Role in Fleet Operations

Fleet Management and Infrastructure

Bolt's autonomous-driving unit will help set vehicle, software, safety and rider-experience requirements, while also building the fleet infrastructure, operating systems and city partnerships needed for a broader rollout. Bolt intends to own and operate the fleet.

Collaboration with Stakeholders

The companies said they would also work with autonomous-driving technology partners, European regulators and policymakers to support the rollout.

Lucid's Broader Robotaxi Initiatives

Lucid has a separate US robotaxi partnership with Uber and autonomous-driving firm Nuro, under which Uber committed to deploy at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles, including the Gravity SUV and models from its upcoming Midsize platform, starting this year.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Lucid and Bolt aim to roll out 25,000 robotaxis across major European cities using the upcoming Lucid Midsize platform and NVIDIA Hyperion AV architecture.
  • The partnership represents a strategic push into commercial-scale robotaxi deployment in Europe, with Bolt targeting a total autonomous fleet of 100,000 vehicles by 2035.
  • This moves robotaxi development beyond pilot projects—as seen with Waymo in Munich, and Uber, Pony.ai and Verne in Zagreb—underlining the escalating robotaxi race in Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the partnership between Lucid and Bolt about?
Lucid and Bolt are teaming up to deploy 25,000 autonomous robotaxis across major European cities as part of Bolt's plan to expand its autonomous vehicle fleet.
When will the 25,000 Lucid robotaxis be deployed in Europe?
Bolt plans to deploy the 25,000 Lucid robotaxis across Europe as part of a broader autonomous vehicle rollout by 2035.
What level of automation will the Lucid robotaxi fleet have?
The Lucid robotaxi fleet will feature SAE Level 4 automation, allowing vehicles to operate without human intervention within defined areas.
Which technology will power the autonomous vehicles?
The robotaxis will be based on Lucid's upcoming Midsize platform and use Nvidia's Hyperion autonomous-vehicle architecture.
Are there other companies launching robotaxis in Europe?
Yes, companies like Uber, Verne, Pony.ai, and Waymo are also launching or testing autonomous vehicles in various European cities.

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