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Bolt, Lucid target at least 25,000 self-driving vehicles in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bolt, Lucid target at least 25,000 self-driving vehicles in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Bolt and Lucid to Deploy 25,000+ Fully Autonomous Vehicles in Europe

By Danny Callaghan

Strategic Partnership and Plans for Autonomous Vehicle Deployment

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Estonian car-sharing platform Bolt aims to deploy at least 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles in Europe with US-based electric vehicle maker Lucid, the companies said on Thursday.

Deployment Targets and Investment

The companies did not disclose a timeline for reaching the target or the size of the planned investment, but Bolt said it would seek to host 100,000 autonomous vehicles on its platform by 2035.

European Autonomous-Driving Ambitions

Europe is looking to develop autonomous-driving capabilities amid growing competition from the United States and China.

Challenges and Opportunities in the European Market

"We think over time there's going to be room for millions of robotaxis around Europe," Bolt CEO Markus Villig told Reuters, saying the main obstacle for this was the region's significantly stricter safety regulation than in the US and China.

Europe "absolutely has the potential" to develop the necessary technology, he added, while warning that long-term dependence on imports from competing markets would pose a large strategic risk.

"Long term, we need to build this technology within the EU for EU requirements under the local standards," Villig said. "There just isn't anybody we can partner with in that regard."

Operational and Manufacturing Details

Bolt is set to own and operate the fleet under the partnership, and the companies expect to operate the vehicle platform using  US chipmaker Nvidia's Hyperion system.

The vehicles will be manufactured at Lucid's new facility in Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled to come into operation early next year.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan, editing by Matt Scuffham and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Bolt aims to deploy a minimum of 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles in Europe through a partnership with Lucid, with no defined timeline or investment details disclosed — Bolt targets hosting 100,000 autonomous vehicles on its platform by 2035. (tradingview.com)
  • Europe’s stricter safety and regulatory standards pose challenges for deployment—but Bolt’s CEO Markus Villig said the EU has strong tech potential and domestic development is strategically vital to avoid reliance on import technology. (autotechinsight.spglobal.com)
  • Production of these autonomous vehicles is planned at Lucid’s new AMP‑2 factory in Saudi Arabia, expected to transition from construction to industrial-scale manufacturing in early 2027 with a capacity to scale toward 150,000 EVs annually. (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many self-driving vehicles do Bolt and Lucid plan to deploy in Europe?
Bolt and Lucid aim to deploy at least 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles in Europe through their partnership.
What is Bolt's long-term goal for autonomous vehicles?
Bolt seeks to host 100,000 autonomous vehicles on its platform by 2035.
Who will manufacture the autonomous vehicles for Bolt and Lucid’s partnership?
The vehicles will be manufactured at Lucid's new facility in Saudi Arabia, set to open early next year.
What technology platform will be used for Bolt and Lucid’s autonomous vehicle fleet?
The fleet will operate using Nvidia's Hyperion system for autonomous vehicles.
What challenges does Europe face in deploying autonomous vehicles?
Europe faces stricter safety regulations compared to the US and China, which present obstacles for faster deployment.

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