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Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election as count completed - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election as count completed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Sweden's Centre-Left Opposition Wins Election, Secures Majority in Parliament

Sweden's 2024 Parliamentary Election Results

Final Seat Distribution

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition parties won 176 seats in Sunday's vote for parliament while the ruling right-wing bloc secured 173 seats, the country's election authority said on Thursday as the counting of ballots ended.

Implications for Government Leadership

Expected Return of Magdalena Andersson

The election result sets the stage for a change of government, with Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson expected to make a comeback as prime minister after four years in opposition.

Certification of Results

All votes for the 349-seat parliament have now been counted, although the result remains subject to formal certification in the coming days.

Reactions from Political Leaders

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's Response

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates Party has not yet commented on the final result.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sweden newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • The centre‑left bloc, led by Social Democrats’ Magdalena Andersson, secured a narrow majority with 176 seats versus 173 for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s right‑wing bloc (internazionale.it).
  • The final count confirmed the edge after nearly all ballots were tallied—including overseas votes—leaving just formal certification pending (investing.com).
  • The outcome signals a potential shift in policy direction, though the centre‑left is expected to maintain a firm stance on immigration and continue Sweden’s pro‑Western orientation (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats did the ruling right-wing bloc obtain?
The ruling right-wing bloc secured 173 seats in the Swedish parliament.
Who is expected to become Sweden's new prime minister?
Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democratic party, is expected to become the new prime minister.

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