Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election as count completed

Sweden's Centre-Left Opposition Wins Election, Secures Majority in Parliament
Sweden's 2024 Parliamentary Election Results
Final Seat Distribution
STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition parties won 176 seats in Sunday's vote for parliament while the ruling right-wing bloc secured 173 seats, the country's election authority said on Thursday as the counting of ballots ended.
Implications for Government Leadership
Expected Return of Magdalena Andersson
The election result sets the stage for a change of government, with Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson expected to make a comeback as prime minister after four years in opposition.
Certification of Results
All votes for the 349-seat parliament have now been counted, although the result remains subject to formal certification in the coming days.
Reactions from Political Leaders
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's Response
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates Party has not yet commented on the final result.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sweden newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)