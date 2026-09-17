EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13

European Commission Considers Social Media Ban for Children Under 13 Across EU
Proposed Regulations and Concerns Over Online Safety for Minors
Commission President's Proposal
STRASBOURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday proposed a social media ban for children under 13 and restricted access for those between 13 and 15 as she warned about the dangers of online services to minors.
Obligations for Online Platforms
She also proposed a series of obligations on social media, video sharing services, online video games, AI chatbots offering services to children below 18, a move that will hit Google's YouTube, Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram.
Global Concerns for Children's Safety
The move underscored growing concerns worldwide about the effect of online services on children's safety and health.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Yves Herman, editing by Inti Landauro)