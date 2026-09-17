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EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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European Commission Considers Social Media Ban for Children Under 13 Across EU

Proposed Regulations and Concerns Over Online Safety for Minors

Commission President's Proposal

STRASBOURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday proposed a social media ban for children under 13 and restricted access for those between 13 and 15 as she warned about the dangers of online services to minors.

Obligations for Online Platforms

She also proposed a series of obligations on social media, video sharing services, online video games, AI chatbots offering services to children below 18, a move that will hit Google's YouTube, Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram.

Global Concerns for Children's Safety

The move underscored growing concerns worldwide about the effect of online services on children's safety and health.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Yves Herman, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • Children under age 13 would be banned from social media across the EU, while 13‑ to 15‑year‑olds could use only guardian‑managed, restricted accounts (limited features, screen time) (lemonde.fr)
  • The proposal is part of a broader digital safety package—the EU Kids Act—complementing commitments under the Digital Services Act with enhanced obligations for platforms, games and AI services used by minors (lemonde.fr)
  • This initiative stems from a Special Panel’s July 2026 report and reflects mounting concern about screen addiction, harmful content and algorithmic risks affecting children’s mental health (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What social media changes is the European Commission proposing for children?
The European Commission aims to ban social media for children under 13 and restrict access for those aged 13 to 15.
Who announced the proposed social media ban for minors in the EU?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposals.
Which services would be affected by the EU's proposed online restrictions for minors?
The proposed restrictions would affect social media platforms, video sharing sites, online games, and AI chatbots serving children.
Why is the EU considering a ban on social media for young children?
The EU is responding to growing concerns about the safety and health effects of online services on children.

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