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Germany's Klingbeil urges measures against China's hybrid car imports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Klingbeil urges measures against China's hybrid car imports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Automotive trade China Germany

Germany Calls for EU Tariffs on Chinese Hybrid Car Imports Amid Industry Concerns

Germany Urges Expanded EU Trade Measures Against Chinese Hybrid Cars

Vice Chancellor Klingbeil's Call for Action

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Thursday the European Union needs to widen tariffs against Chinese imports to include hybrid cars, saying Volkswagen and domestic peers were threatened by Chinese manufacturing subsidies.

"I am in favour of us standing up against unfair trade practices, and for Germany to adopt a different level of self-confidence and assertiveness towards countries that threaten our industry," said Klingbeil, who is also finance minister.

Volkswagen's Restructuring and Industry Transformation

Restructuring Measures at Volkswagen

Speaking at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Klingbeil added that the agreed restructuring measures at the carmaker were just the beginning of an ongoing transformation.

Proposed EU Tariffs and Local-Content Rules

He added the EU will have to tighten local-content rules and introduce tariffs against Chinese-made plug-in hybrid cars. 

Industry Response and Labour Concerns

Labour Representatives' Perspective

VW works council leaders met with Klingbeil amid a ramped-up restructuring at Volkswagen sealed by the supervisory board earlier this month despite opposition from the labour side and the state of Lower Saxony, the company's second-biggest shareholder.

Pressure on Manufacturing Costs

Under pressure to slash manufacturing costs in Germany, labour representatives argue that cutbacks alone will not secure Volkswagen's future, calling on the EU to shield local industry from cheap Chinese cars flooding the market.

EU's Trade Deficit and Future Policy

The European Commission is currently assessing its trade deficit with China, amid industry calls to expand tariffs on Chinese-made EVs to include plug-in hybrids and draw up 'Made in Europe' rules. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel MoreWriting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany (via Klingbeil) wants EU to extend current EV tariffs to plug‑in hybrids (PHEVs), citing Chinese manufacturing subsidies and threat to domestic industry
  • The European Commission is evaluating adding such tariffs and reinforcing “Made in Europe” content rules for clean vehicles
  • VW’s restructuring highlights broader transformation pressures; German labour argues that only tariffs won’t suffice without EU-level protection and domestic sourcing requirements

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany proposing tariffs on Chinese hybrid car imports?
Germany wants to protect its auto industry from alleged unfair competition due to Chinese manufacturing subsidies and growing Chinese car imports.
What measures is the EU considering against Chinese automotive imports?
The EU is assessing expanded tariffs on Chinese-made electric and plug-in hybrid cars, and tightening local-content rules.
How are German car makers like Volkswagen affected by Chinese imports?
Volkswagen and peers face increased competition from cheaper Chinese hybrids, prompting calls for protective tariffs and fair trade practices.
Who made the call for action against Chinese car imports?
Germany's Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called for wider EU tariffs on Chinese hybrid car imports.
What is the industry's stance on the EU's trade deficit with China?
Industry leaders are urging the EU to expand tariffs on Chinese vehicles and implement 'Made in Europe' rules to support local manufacturing.

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