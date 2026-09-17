ECB's Rehn: No Second-Round Inflation, Supports EU Joint Debt for Defence

ECB Policymaker Olli Rehn's Views on Inflation and EU Defence Funding

Current Inflation Situation in the Euro Zone

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Thursday there were no clear signs of second-round inflation effects in the euro zone and backed the use of jointly-issued debt for strengthening the region's defence capabilities.

Labour Market Conditions and Economic Monitoring

Comparison to Previous Years

Speaking at an event in London, Rehn said the same tightness was not evident in the euro zone's labour market as that witnessed in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine and the post-COVID crisis, although the central bank was watching that, and other data, closely.

Political and Monetary Policy Considerations

Upcoming Elections and Policy Tools

He also said it was closely monitoring the "political scenery" in Europe ahead of elections in the likes of France next year, stressing the bank had a toolbox of "viable instruments" to ensure smooth transmission of monetary policy.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Amanda Cooper)