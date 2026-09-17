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Finance

France's Thales urges international framework on AI development

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Artificial Intelligence Regulation Defence Europe

Thales Pushes for International AI Regulation Amid Finance and Defence Debate

Thales Advocates for Global AI Governance in the Finance and Defence Sectors

By Florence Loeve

Thales Calls for International AI Framework

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Europe's largest defence technology firm, France-based Thales, called on Thursday for an international framework to govern the development of artificial intelligence.

CEO Patrice Caine's Perspective on AI Oversight

Speaking during a presentation of war-fighting technology amid a debate over the speed of AI development, CEO Patrice Caine told reporters that machines could be kept under control with adequate technical safeguards supported by government oversight.

"I am convinced that we have the ways and means to have AI under control. It's not a technical debate, it falls in the hands of governments," Caine told reporters.

"The world needs a proper framework that comes on top of these technical guarantees," he said.

Debate Over AI Regulation and Development Speed

French and European Push for AI Independence

The call for regulation came a day after Finance Minister Roland Lescure urged France and Europe to accelerate AI development to avoid dependence on US providers, amid a broader debate over whether AI should have more guardrails.

US Perspective on AI Development

US President Donald Trump has dismissed calls by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and other Silicon Valley bosses to slow the pace of AI development.

AI's Expanding Role in Defence Operations

AI in Battlefield Decision Making

AI is playing an increasingly important role on the battlefield, analysing data from drone footage and satellite imagery to identify targets and help commanders make faster decisions.

European Defence Companies and AI Innovation

Thales and other European defence companies are rolling out their own AI-enabled targeting systems after NATO selected US analytics giant Palantir Technologies' Maven Smart System for command operations at its headquarters.

Thales' Hexaforce System and Market Competition

Thales said its recently launched Hexaforce system would boost both sovereignty and operational performance for NATO and its allies. It played down direct competition with Palantir, whose rapid growth has sparked concern in Europe about reliance on US technology platforms.

(Reporting by Florence Loeve, Writing by Florence Loeve, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Tim Hepher. Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, stated that AI control is not just a technical issue but requires government-led international regulation to complement technical safeguards (marketscreener.com).
  • Thales launched HexaForce on September 17, 2026—a multi‑domain, AI‑enhanced C2 system powered by its cortAIx accelerator, scaling targeting throughput from 100 to 1,000 objectives per day (thalesgroup.com).
  • This advocacy aligns with wider concerns about AI risks, including calls for safeguards from Anthropic’s CEO and proposals for nuclear‑style AI protocols in U.S.–China dialogue (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Thales calling for an international framework for AI?
Thales believes that AI development should be governed by international regulations and government oversight to ensure technical safeguards.
What role does AI play in the defence and finance sectors?
AI is used to analyze battlefield data, assist in targeting, and help commanders make faster, more informed decisions.
What concerns do European companies have about US AI technology?
European companies are concerned about over-reliance on US technology platforms, emphasizing the need for European-developed AI systems and regulations.
How is the French government responding to AI development?
French officials, including the Finance Minister, are urging accelerated AI development in Europe to reduce dependency on US providers.
What is Thales’ Hexaforce system?
Hexaforce is Thales' recently launched AI-enabled targeting system, designed to enhance sovereignty and operational performance for NATO and its allies.

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