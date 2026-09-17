Thales Pushes for International AI Regulation Amid Finance and Defence Debate

Thales Advocates for Global AI Governance in the Finance and Defence Sectors

By Florence Loeve

Thales Calls for International AI Framework

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Europe's largest defence technology firm, France-based Thales, called on Thursday for an international framework to govern the development of artificial intelligence.

CEO Patrice Caine's Perspective on AI Oversight

Speaking during a presentation of war-fighting technology amid a debate over the speed of AI development, CEO Patrice Caine told reporters that machines could be kept under control with adequate technical safeguards supported by government oversight.

"I am convinced that we have the ways and means to have AI under control. It's not a technical debate, it falls in the hands of governments," Caine told reporters.

"The world needs a proper framework that comes on top of these technical guarantees," he said.

Debate Over AI Regulation and Development Speed

French and European Push for AI Independence

The call for regulation came a day after Finance Minister Roland Lescure urged France and Europe to accelerate AI development to avoid dependence on US providers, amid a broader debate over whether AI should have more guardrails.

US Perspective on AI Development

US President Donald Trump has dismissed calls by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and other Silicon Valley bosses to slow the pace of AI development.

AI's Expanding Role in Defence Operations

AI in Battlefield Decision Making

AI is playing an increasingly important role on the battlefield, analysing data from drone footage and satellite imagery to identify targets and help commanders make faster decisions.

European Defence Companies and AI Innovation

Thales and other European defence companies are rolling out their own AI-enabled targeting systems after NATO selected US analytics giant Palantir Technologies' Maven Smart System for command operations at its headquarters.

Thales' Hexaforce System and Market Competition

Thales said its recently launched Hexaforce system would boost both sovereignty and operational performance for NATO and its allies. It played down direct competition with Palantir, whose rapid growth has sparked concern in Europe about reliance on US technology platforms.

(Reporting by Florence Loeve, Writing by Florence Loeve, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Tim Hepher. Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)