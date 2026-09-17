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Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Novo and Orbis Ink $1.4B Deal to Advance Oral Cardiometabolic Drug Therapies

Overview of the Novo-Orbis Cardiometabolic Drug Partnership

By Siddhi Mahatole

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Orbis Medicines said on Thursday it had signed a drug discovery and licensing deal with Novo Nordisk worth up to $1.4 billion to develop oral therapies for cardiometabolic diseases that are traditionally treated with injectable drugs.

Deal Structure and Financial Terms

Here are the details:

Upfront and Milestone Payments

• The deal includes upfront and milestone payments to Orbis, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

Strategic Investment

• Danish drugmaker Novo will also make a strategic investment in Orbis, the privately held company said.

Undisclosed Financial Breakdown

• Orbis and Novo declined to disclose the investment size and the breakdown of the potential $1.4 billion deal.

Technology and Scientific Collaboration

AI-Enabled nGen Platform and Macrocycles

• The multi-target collaboration will use Orbis' AI-enabled nGen platform to discover macrocycles, a class of molecules that could be used to turn treatments traditionally delivered by injection into oral form.

Advantages of Macrocycles

• The ring-shaped macrocycles can potentially address disease targets that are difficult for conventional small-molecule drugs to reach.

Preclinical Achievements

• Orbis CEO Morten Graugaard said in an interview that its synthetic macrocycles had achieved up to 18% oral bioavailability, a measure of how much of a swallowed drug reaches the bloodstream, in preclinical studies.

Statements from Novo and Orbis

Orbis CEO's Perspective

• "Together with Novo, we have an opportunity to unlock a new generation of oral medicines for cardiometabolic diseases and demonstrate the transformative potential of AI-enabled macrocycle drug discovery,” Graugaard said.

Novo Nordisk's Innovation Strategy

• A Novo spokesperson said the collaboration builds on SNAC, its oral peptide absorption technology acquired along with U.S. drug delivery company Emisphere Technologies in 2020 and developed since.

• "We continue to drive innovation in this area through our internal research and in collaborations with other companies," the spokesperson said.

Industry Context and Recent Approvals

Competitor Developments

• Johnson & Johnson won U.S. approval in March for Icotyde, an oral macrocyclic peptide for plaque psoriasis, and Merck secured approval in July for Lipfendra, an oral macrocyclic peptide that lowers cholesterol.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal includes upfront and milestone payments plus tiered royalties, with Novo making a strategic but undisclosed investment in Orbis.
  • The collaboration leverages Orbis’s AI‑enabled nGen platform to discover orally bioavailable macrocycles, achieving up to 18% oral bioavailability in preclinical studies.
  • This builds on Novo’s existing oral delivery experience with SNAC technology, following recent approvals of oral macrocyclic peptide drugs like Icotyde (J&J) and Lipfendra (Merck).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Novo Nordisk and Orbis Medicines deal?
The deal is worth up to $1.4 billion, including upfront and milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties.
What is the focus of the Novo-Orbis partnership?
The partnership aims to develop oral therapies for cardiometabolic diseases, leveraging Orbis' AI-enabled nGen platform for macrocycle drug discovery.
How will the Novo-Orbis collaboration advance drug delivery?
By using macrocycles, which can turn traditionally injectable treatments into oral drugs and target diseases difficult for small-molecule drugs to reach.
What recent approvals highlight the trend toward oral macrocyclic peptides?
Johnson & Johnson's Icotyde and Merck's Lipfendra, both U.S.-approved oral macrocyclic peptides, underline growing innovation in this field.

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