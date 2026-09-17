Next Increases Annual Profit Guidance for 2026-27 After 10.5% H1 Earnings Rise
Next's Financial Performance and Upgraded Outlook
First Half Profit Rise
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next edged up its annual profit outlook for the fourth time this year on Thursday, as it reported a 10.5% profit rise for its first half, when sales were boosted by the country's hot summer weather.
Full Year 2026-27 Guidance
Profit Guidance Increase
Next raised its profit guidance for its full year 2026-27 by £12 million ($16 million) to £1.255 billion, reflecting a small upgrade in sales expectations and some additional cost savings, mainly in warehousing.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7473 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)