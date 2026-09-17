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Britain's Next nudges up profit guidance again - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's Next nudges up profit guidance again

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Next Increases Annual Profit Guidance for 2026-27 After 10.5% H1 Earnings Rise

Next's Financial Performance and Upgraded Outlook

First Half Profit Rise

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next edged up its annual profit outlook for the fourth time this year on Thursday, as it reported a 10.5% profit rise for its first half, when sales were boosted by the country's hot summer weather.

Full Year 2026-27 Guidance

Profit Guidance Increase

Next raised its profit guidance for its full year 2026-27 by £12 million ($16 million) to £1.255 billion, reflecting a small upgrade in sales expectations and some additional cost savings, mainly in warehousing.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit guidance raised for the fourth time this year to £1.255 billion, reflecting continued momentum.
  • First‑half profits up 10.5% thanks to hot summer boosting full‑price sales.
  • Additional margin improvements achieved through warehousing cost efficiencies and operational savings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Next raise its annual profit guidance?
Next raised its annual profit guidance due to a small upgrade in sales expectations and additional cost savings, mainly in warehousing.
How much did Next increase its annual profit outlook?
Next raised its profit guidance by £12 million to £1.255 billion for the full year 2026-27.
What contributed to Next's profit rise in the first half?
Next's first half profit rose by 10.5% thanks to sales boosted by the UK's hot summer weather.
How many times has Next raised profit guidance this year?
Next has raised its annual profit guidance four times this year.
What was the exchange rate used in the report?
The exchange rate used was $1 = 0.7473 pounds.

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