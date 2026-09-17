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Instant View: Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Instant View: Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Bank of England Holds Rates, Pauses Gilt Sales Amid Rising Inflation Risks

Bank of England's Latest Monetary Policy Decision and Market Reactions

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England predicted British inflation will top 4% early next year as it held interest rates unchanged on Thursday and tweaked its plans to run down its existing holdings of UK government bonds by halting sales to the market for now, which boosted gilt prices. 

The central bank said inflation risks had tilted further to the upside since publishing its last set of economic forecasts in July, adding that the move in energy prices since then bore similarities to its "adverse" scenario that risked entrenching inflation.

Governor Andrew Bailey warned explicitly that prolonged conflict in the Middle East may require tighter policy.

In a break from the past where it would actively sell gilts back to the market across a range of maturities, the BoE said it would hold gilts that mature before 2035 until they mature.

UK government bond prices rallied, which pushed down their yields and in turn weighed on the pound, which fell 0.1% on the day to $1.3362.

Market and Analyst Reactions

COMMENTS: 

J.P. Morgan Private Bank Perspective

Adison Faller, Global Investment Strategist, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, London:

“Threadneedle Street was in full needle-threading mode today, and the hold was about managing risk while preserving credibility. The MPC had room to stay steady amid mixed labour momentum; growth that’s been resilient, but remains vulnerable, and still only limited signs of second-round inflation pressure. But with energy pressures proving persistent, the wait-and-see window may be narrowing, and today’s dissents signalled a hawkish tilt. If the BoE pivots to hikes like its central bank peers, the message will likely remain that any moves are data-contingent, not a commitment to a rapid, extended cycle.”

Schroders Economic Outlook

David Rees, Head of Global Economics, Schroders, London:

"Domestically generated inflation is contained, wage growth is decelerating and unemployment near 5% points to meaningful slack in the labour market. This is not an economy crying out for higher rates.

"The bigger risk lies with fiscal policy. October’s Budget will be crucial. A spending splurge could revive domestic price pressures and bring forward rate hikes, but the strain already visible in gilt markets should make an inflationary fiscal expansion less likely. For now, the Bank has room to look through a temporary energy-led rise in headline inflation."

Premier Milton Investment View

Neil Birrell, Chief Investment Officer, Premier Milton, London:

"No change from the Bank of England on rates and we will now need to wait until after the Budget for their next decision. The Bank seems to be more relaxed on inflation risks than their international counterparts, although the markets are setting borrowing costs at present anyway. With the expectation being for a number of hikes through the end of this year in to middle of next, the gilt market may be more susceptible to a move the other way."

(Reporting by EMEA Markets Team; Compiled and edited by Amanda Cooper)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank Rate held at 3.75%, while the BoE paused gilt sales, opting to hold gilts maturing before 2035 to maturity
  • Inflation forecast revised upward, expected to exceed 4% in early 2027, driven by energy price shocks
  • Policymakers cautious: hawkish dissent signals tightening risk, but domestic slack and subdued wage growth offer some policy space

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of England pause gilt sales?
The Bank of England paused gilt sales to manage risk amid rising inflation forecasts and market volatility, choosing to allow bonds maturing before 2035 to run off naturally.
What inflation rate does the Bank of England predict for next year?
The Bank of England predicts that British inflation will top 4% early next year, driven by higher energy prices and ongoing economic pressures.
How did the market react to the Bank of England's decision?
UK government bond prices rallied, yields fell, and the pound declined by 0.1% against the dollar following the Bank's announcement.
What risks did the Bank of England highlight regarding inflation?
The Bank highlighted persistent energy price increases and potential fiscal policy decisions as key risks that could entrench elevated inflation.
What impact might future fiscal policy have on inflation?
A potential government spending increase in the upcoming Budget could revive domestic price pressures and prompt earlier interest rate hikes.

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