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Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Volvo Cars to Introduce 13 New Models by 2030 Amid Earnings Growth Plan

Volvo Cars' Strategic Expansion and Financial Goals

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars plans to launch 13 new models between now and 2030 as it seeks to broaden its range and revive sales, the Sweden-based automaker said ahead of an investor day in Stockholm on Thursday.

Streamlining and Regionalisation Under New Leadership

Under CEO Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo has streamlined its product portfolio and placed greater emphasis on regionalisation, shifting towards more region-specific offerings and less customisation.

Market-Specific Model Launches

Chinese Market Focus

The carmaker said six models would be launched for the Chinese market and seven for Western markets, helping it achieve a long-sought target of a margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of above 8%, up from 3.5% in 2025.

Western Market Focus

Platform Development

The Western-market vehicles will be built on Volvo's SPA2 and SPA3 platforms, while the China-focused models will be developed with sister company Geely Auto.

Key Strengths and Strategic Partnerships

"Our product offensive builds on four unique strengths: regionalised product offerings, leadership in electrification, unique synergies with Geely, and complete customer offers that goes beyond the car alone," Samuelsson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Volvo’s product expansion aligns with its full‑electrification drive: SPA3 marks a key step in its tech‑stack consolidation for EVs such as the EX60 and EX90 (investors.volvocars.com).
  • The dual‑market approach—six models for China, seven for the West—supports regionalized strategies amid trade fragmentation (euronews.com).
  • Volvo targets a substantial margin improvement to above 8% EBIT, up from 3.5% in 2025, supported by streamlined portfolio, Geely synergies, and electrification efficiencies (arstechnica.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new models will Volvo Cars launch by 2030?
Volvo Cars plans to launch 13 new models between now and 2030.
What is Volvo Cars' target EBIT margin for 2025?
Volvo Cars aims for an EBIT margin above 8% by 2030, up from 3.5% in 2025.
How are the new Volvo models divided between regions?
Six models will be launched for the Chinese market and seven for Western markets.
What platform will the new Western-market Volvo vehicles use?
The Western-market vehicles will be built on Volvo's SPA2 and SPA3 platforms.
Who is Volvo Cars collaborating with for the China-focused models?
The China-focused models will be developed in partnership with Geely Auto.

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