GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan anti-government protests funded by Ilan Shor - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates the ongoing anti-government protests in Moldova, where fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor offers $3,000 monthly to participants. This controversial move aims to destabilize the pro-European government ahead of elections.
Finance

London's FTSE 100 climbs as miners gain on firmer gold prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Investing Mining Commodities

FTSE 100 Gains on Higher Gold Prices and Miner Rally Amid Lower Oil Prices

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as lower oil prices helped ease inflation worries and rising gold prices lifted stocks of precious metal miners, while investors assessed the UK's latest jobs report.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.6% to 10,746.09 points by 1054 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.4%.

Precious Metals and Mining Sector Performance

• Precious metal miners rose 3.4% tracking higher gold prices, with Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta and Anglo American among the benchmark index's top gainers

Gold Prices and Inflation Concerns

• Gold prices were up 0.7% after lower oil prices eased inflation concerns, while investors awaited US inflation data due later this week that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate path [GOL/]

Gold as an Inflation Hedge

• Although gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates tend to reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion

Oil Prices and Energy Sector Impact

• Oil prices fell more than 1%, weighing on energy stocks, after US President Donald Trump said renewed strikes on Iran were unlikely, although attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz continued to fuel supply concerns [O/R]

Sector Performance Highlights

• The household goods index was the worst-performing sector, falling 1.1% as homebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Redrow lost about 1.5% each

UK Economic Data and Central Bank Policy

• On the data front, Britain's jobs market cooled in October, but starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at a faster pace, according to a survey of recruiters published on Monday

• The BoE raised interest rates by a quarter-point to 4% last week and its policymakers warned that at least one more increase was likely if the US-Iran conflict continued. Traders expect at least two 25 basis-point hikes in 2027, according to LSEG data

Individual Stock Movers

• Among individual stocks, GSK rose 1% after the British drugmaker said on Friday it had settled patent litigation with Moderna related to COVID-19 vaccines Spikevax and mNEXSPIKE, and RSV vaccine mResvia, ending lawsuits that alleged the shots infringed GSK's patents

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Lower oil prices helped ease inflation concerns, aiding gold miners and lifting the FTSE 100.
  • Gold prices rose, benefiting miners like Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta and Anglo American.
  • UK labour market cooled in October with fewer permanent hires, though starting salaries rose faster, keeping wage pressures persistent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise today?
The FTSE 100 rose mainly due to gains in precious metal miners benefiting from stronger gold prices and easing inflation concerns from lower oil prices.
How did higher gold prices affect the FTSE 100?
Higher gold prices boosted shares of mining companies, with Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta, and Anglo American among the top gainers in the FTSE 100.
What impact did lower oil prices have on the market?
Lower oil prices helped allay inflation worries, though the energy sector faced pressure due to declines in oil-related stocks.
How did the UK jobs report influence market sentiment?
The UK jobs market cooled in October but faster-rising starting salaries and ongoing rate hikes by the BoE affected investor sentiment.
Which sectors and stocks underperformed on the FTSE 100?
Household goods, especially homebuilders like Persimmon and Barratt Redrow, underperformed, falling around 1.5% each.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Banks, investors grow wary of AI debt, spooked by market selloff

Banks, investors grow wary of AI debt, spooked by market selloff

Image for French Ardian raises over $1 billion to invest in semiconductor makers

French Ardian raises over $1 billion to invest in semiconductor makers

Image for Euro zone investor morale dips in November, Sentix survey shows

Euro zone investor morale dips in November, Sentix survey shows

Image for Euro zone ministers to discuss ECB appointments, but await leaders' guidance

Euro zone ministers to discuss ECB appointments, but await leaders' guidance

Image for BASF, Evonik management held talks over weekend, sources say

BASF, Evonik management held talks over weekend, sources say

Image for SoftBank to face scrutiny of AI strategy at second-quarter earnings after selloff

SoftBank to face scrutiny of AI strategy at second-quarter earnings after selloff

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Kremlin not aware of request to seize Coca-Cola HBC's Russian assets, spokesman says
Kremlin not aware of request to seize Coca-Cola HBC's Russian assets, spokesman says
Image for Commercial Property Refinancing: Why Cash Flow Matters More Than the Headline Valuation
Commercial Property Refinancing: Why Cash Flow Matters More Than the Headline Valuation
Image for Explainer-What we know about Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Explainer-What we know about Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Image for UniCredit posts record quarter as it prepares to take Commerzbank reins
UniCredit posts record quarter as it prepares to take Commerzbank reins
Image for EU sues IBM and two European companies over troubled border system, FT reports
EU sues IBM and two European companies over troubled border system, FT reports
Image for Credit Agricole pitches Banco BPM tie-up in Italy banking shake-up
Credit Agricole pitches Banco BPM tie-up in Italy banking shake-up
Image for Analysis-AI power rush sends data centres hunting for used turbines and jet engines
Analysis-AI power rush sends data centres hunting for used turbines and jet engines
Image for Logistics group CTP reaches $500 million deal to expand in Vietnam as clients seek China alternative
Logistics group CTP reaches $500 million deal to expand in Vietnam as clients seek China alternative
Image for Morning Bid: Fragile calm after AI whiplash
Morning Bid: Fragile calm after AI whiplash
Image for Nvidia's shares slide as chip giant probes CEO over spy claims
Nvidia's shares slide as chip giant probes CEO over spy claims
Image for Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Image for Nvidia falls about 3% in after-hours and perpetual futures trade
Nvidia falls about 3% in after-hours and perpetual futures trade
View All Finance Posts