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Euro zone ministers to discuss ECB appointments, but await leaders' guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone ministers to discuss ECB appointments, but await leaders' guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Euro Zone Ministers Weigh ECB Appointments Pending EU Leaders’ Agreement

ECB Leadership Transition and Appointment Process

Current Situation and Timeline

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Monday two candidates to replace European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, but are unlikely to make any recommendations yet, waiting for EU leaders to reach a deal first.

Lagarde will step down on February 7, nine months before the end of her term, making the schedule tight because leaders must also fill two other seats on the ECB's Executive Board within months.

Candidates for ECB President

The two candidates to replace Lagarde are Dutch former central bank governor Klaas Knot and the head of the Bank for International Settlements Pablo Hernandez de Cos from Spain.

Appointment Procedure

Under EU rules, euro zone finance ministers have to recommend a candidate, who then has to have a hearing in the European Parliament before EU leaders make the final appointment. EU governments would like to do that by the end of the year.

Ministers’ Perspective

"We understand that we need to move fast. But what has traditionally happened in the past is that this was a decision driven by the leaders. Today it will be primarily an information point and the discussion," the chair of euro zone ministers Kyriakos Pierrakakis told reporters on entering the meeting.

Other ECB Executive Board Positions

Apart from Lagarde, leaders also have to agree on who should replace Isabel Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operations, who leaves on January 3, 2027, and Chief Economist Philip Lane, whose term ends in May 2027.

Negotiation Dynamics

The three jobs are likely to be negotiated between the main euro zone countries — France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands — as a package, officials said.

Leaders’ Final Decision

"Perhaps this would facilitate things. But again, this is a decision that will be taken by the leaders at the leaders level," Pierrakakis said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Ministers reviewed Knot and Hernández de Cos on Nov 9 but are unlikely to recommend a candidate yet, awaiting EU leaders' package deal decision (marketscreener.com)
  • EU leaders aim to make the final appointment at the December 17–18 European Council, aligning three ECB Executive Board vacancies as a package (marketscreener.com)
  • The race pits the “hawkish” Dutchman Klaas Knot against the “moderate dove” Pablo Hernández de Cos; candidates must be nominated by euro‑area governments and then approved via EU procedural steps (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the candidates to replace ECB President Christine Lagarde?
The candidates are Klaas Knot, former Dutch central bank governor, and Pablo Hernandez de Cos, head of the Bank for International Settlements from Spain.
When will Christine Lagarde step down as ECB President?
Christine Lagarde will step down on February 7, nine months before the end of her term.
What is the process for appointing the new ECB President?
Euro zone finance ministers recommend a candidate, who must then have a hearing in the European Parliament before EU leaders make the final appointment.
Which other ECB positions need to be filled soon?
Apart from the President, replacements are needed for Isabel Schnabel, head of market operations, and Chief Economist Philip Lane.
When do EU leaders aim to make the final ECB appointments?
EU governments aim to finalize the appointments by the end of the year.

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