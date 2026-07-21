Alès Mayor Placed Under Police Protection After Threat from France's DZ Mafia

French Authorities Respond to Threats Against Alès Mayor

By Charlotte Van Campenhout

Police Protection Initiated

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - A mayor in southern France was whisked from his home during the night and placed in police protection after authorities got wind of a potential attack against him by the country's top drug gang, officials said on Tuesday.

Significance of the Incident

The incident marks a milestone in France's grinding battle against mounting drug crime after years of record-breaking cocaine imports from Latin America turbocharged the domestic narcotics trade. While gangland killings are increasingly common across France, attacks against elected officials are rare.

Details of the Threat

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said he took the decision to remove Alès mayor Christophe Rivenq after credible intelligence suggested an attack was imminent by members of the DZ Mafia.

Background on the DZ Mafia

Originating in Marseille, about 160 kilometers (99 miles) south of Alès, the fast-growing DZ Mafia has morphed from a local player into one of France's main security threats due to its domination of the drug trade.

"Alès is clearly a place where the DZ Mafia is trying to establish a foothold," Nunez told reporters.

Previous Threats Against the Mayor

Rivenq had already been threatened earlier this month, when 9mm bullets were found in his mailbox along with threatening graffiti on the walls of his home, France's National Prosecutor's Office for the Fight Against Organized Crime (PNACO) said.

Authorities' Response and Ongoing Investigation

PNACO, a recently created unit tasked with tackling the DZ Mafia and France's surging drug crime, said it had taken over the case from Marseille prosecutors.

Rivenq did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent to his LinkedIn.

Growth of France's Illicit Drug Market

France's illicit drug market nearly tripled in value between 2010 and 2023, rising from an estimated €2.3 billion to €6.8 billion, according to a report published in December 2025 by the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT).

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, additional reporting by Makini Brice, editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Gareth Jones)