Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, officials say

Russian Guided-Bomb Attack in Zaporizhzhia Leaves Three Dead, Many Injured

Details and Aftermath of the Zaporizhzhia Attack

Casualties and Immediate Impact

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, July 21 (Reuters) - A Russian guided-bomb attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least three people on Tuesday and injured more than a dozen, regional officials said.

Extent of Damage to Residential Buildings

Seven floors of a nine-storey apartment block were engulfed by flames after the attack, the regional military administration said on the Telegram app.

Victims Identified

Two of the dead were in their sixties and the other was 49, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Background on Russian Guided Bombs

Officials say Russia makes heavy use of guided bombs — air-launched, often Soviet-era weapons fitted with wings and navigation — in attacks on regions close to the front line.

Eyewitness Accounts

Testimony from Local Residents

"The situation in the city is very tense, because in the morning we drive (to work) under Shahed (drone) attacks, at lunch time we have guided-bomb attacks, and in the evening we return home under Shahed and guided-bomb attacks," said Tetiana, a 38-year-old resident of the damaged apartment block.

Scenes from the Aftermath

Reuters footage from the scene showed one side of the apartment block had been blackened by fire and that emergency workers were working to put out the flames. Burnt-out cars were parked nearby.

Broader Context of the Conflict

Russian Denials and Civilian Impact

Moscow denies targeting civilians but has frequently hit residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Sergiy Chalyi, Editing by David Goodman and Timothy Heritage)