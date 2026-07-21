Hungary’s Opposition Fidesz Party Reports Prosecutors Raiding Office
Details of the Prosecutors' Raid on Fidesz Party Office
Background of the Incident
BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's opposition Fidesz party said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday that prosecutors raided the office where the party's servers are operated from in order to seize the party's communications system and database.
Official Statement and Social Media Announcement
Fidesz Party's Response
Media Coverage and Reporting
Journalists Covering the Event
(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than)