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Headlines

Hungary's opposition Fidesz party says prosecutors raided its office

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Hungary’s Opposition Fidesz Party Reports Prosecutors Raiding Office

Details of the Prosecutors' Raid on Fidesz Party Office

Background of the Incident

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's opposition Fidesz party said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday that prosecutors raided the office where the party's servers are operated from in order to seize the party's communications system and database.

Official Statement and Social Media Announcement

Fidesz Party's Response

Media Coverage and Reporting

Journalists Covering the Event

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutors executed a surprise raid on Fidesz’s server office in Budapest on July 21, 2026, confiscating its entire communications system and data (hvg.hu).
  • Fidesz’s communications director condemned the action as a level-up in authoritarianism unseen since 1990 (hvg.hu).
  • The operation follows heightened scrutiny of political IT infrastructure, including prior investigations of opposition-related systems linked to the Tisza Party earlier this year (telex.hu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Fidesz party office in Hungary?
Prosecutors raided the Fidesz party office to seize the party's communications system and database.
Who reported the raid on the Fidesz party office?
The Fidesz party reported the raid on Facebook.
Where are Fidesz party servers operated from?
The Fidesz party servers are operated from the party's office in Budapest.
When did the Fidesz party office raid take place?
The raid was reported on Tuesday, July 21.
What did the prosecutors seize during the raid?
Prosecutors seized the Fidesz party’s communications system and database.

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